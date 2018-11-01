Powerhouse fund aids Lancaster firm's new city office

Lancaster-based ecommerce agency Nublue has opened a new office in Manchester and introduced flexible dynamic working for its staff with support from the Barclays Northern Powerhouse Fund.

For more than 10 years, Nublue has been specialising in e-commerce web design, development and ecommerce hosting solutions; producing and hosting thousands of online stores.

Starting out as just two brothers with a dream in 2005, today the company employ a team of 45 experts whose skills span from user experience and Magento development, to server management and strategy.

The £500m Northern Powerhouse Growth Fund was established to inject investment into businesses across the north of England.

Michael Ashworth, Managing Director at Nublue said: “We’re delighted to benefit from the Barclays Northern Powerhouse fund which, as well helping with our new office in Manchester, will allow us to introduce remote/fully flexible working for our staff - this flexibility means we can expand the workforce by having a virtual office and free up space in the main office for group projects.

“We’re really excited for the future of the business.”

Steve Blunstone, Barclays Relationship Director put together the funding package for the deal and said: “At Barclays we’re delighted to be able to help businesses grow and expand and the Northern Powerhouse fund is the perfect vehicle for businesses that are looking for new opportunities and require flexible funding options.

“I have worked closely with Nublue for many years and they continue to really impress me with their professionalism, vast background experience in the sector and most importantly, their burning desire to succeed.

“With Barclays backing the future looks bright for this well managed company.”

