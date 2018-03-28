Powerful voices to join forces to celebrate magic of the musicals

Two powerhouse voices from musical theatre have combined to celebrate some of the greatest songs performed.

Between them, Michael Storrs and Richard Colvin have performed in famous productions such as Les Miserables, The hired Man and Hamlet.

For the last five years, they have been wowing audiences throughout the world as the Opera Boys with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment. The aim is to make opera accessible to the masses and they will be bringing the show to the Lowther on May 18.

The Opera Boys combine classically trained voices with their experience, showmanship and personality to deliver a show, which they say is not to be missed!

They trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right.

Between them, they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York.

They have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

In 2015 they appeared as part of the Belgian entry for The Eurovision Song Contest, performing to a global audience of 200 million, before finishing fourth in the competition.