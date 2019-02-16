Power restored to dozens of Preston homes

Have your say

More than 60 properties in Preston were without electricity for several hours last night.

A faulty underground cable caused the problem on Saturday in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Electricity North West tweeted late yesterday afternoon: "We have removed supply in Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 to 65 properties until 23:00 while our engineers carry out repairs safely.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will work to restore supplies sooner."

ENW confirmed today that the supply was fully restored in the early hours.