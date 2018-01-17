Porsche showroom given the green-light in Preston

Preston is to get its first Porsche showroom after councillors gave the green light to a development plan.

The dealership will be on Watery Lane, close to Oyston Mill, and is said to provide more than 30 jobs.

Work is expected to start on the site later this year.

Bowker Motor Group chief executive, Paul Bowker, said: “We are delighted to receive planning permission for Porsche Centre Preston.

“Bowker Motor Group has enjoyed an exciting period of expansion over the last four years. This latest investment continues our commitment to the Lancashire motoring sector and the regeneration of our Preston docklands gateway location.

“Thousands of people will pass the new Porsche dealership every day. So it is important that we improve the area and experience for Prestonians and city visitors.

“We are especially excited to be partnering with one of the world’s most prestigious motoring brands. A city like Preston deserves the best brands and retail experiences. And Porsche certainly represents that.”The site will include a 35-car showroom and a 13 bay workshop. Three existing buildings on the site, including a former sawmill, will be demolished to make space for the new build. Lawrence McBurney, director for Cassidy and Ashton, the architects behind the scheme, said: “This exciting new dealership will help to uplift the appearance of the surrounding area and hopefully act as a catalyst for further regeneration of this important gateway to the city.

“We have already worked with Bowker Motor Group to create some amazing new retail spaces in the region.

“So we were delighted to work with them once again on this landmark project.”