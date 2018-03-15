Pop legend performs at Preston Guild Hall

Paul Carrack hits the road again in 2018 with his brand new tour.

Legendary Sheffield-born singer, songwriter and former frontman of Ace, Squeeze and Mike & The Mechanics returns to the road with his band in early 2018, performing in 23 venues across the UK including Preston Guild Hall this Friday (March 16).

Paul’s songs have been performed by some of the biggest names in music including The Eagles, Diana Ross and Sir Tom Jones.

Dubbed by the BBC ‘The Man with the Golden Voice’, Paul is regarded as a key figure in British pop history.

Ticket prices are from £34, contact the box office on 01772 80 44 44 or visit tickets@prestonguildhall.co.uk to book.