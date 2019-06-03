Your views on Universal Credit crisis: "The system just does not work"

Universal Credit is still pushing tens of thousands of people into destitution just weeks before its roll-out continues, the JPIMedia Investigations team can reveal.

The benefit is leaving an ever-growing number of people in deep rent arrears, with the number of claimants evicted from council houses reaching a record high.

Universal credit is causing hardship

With millions more poised to be moved onto the system, there have been calls for an urgent halt to the programme to avoid a catastrophe.

Families across Lancashire told how they spiralled into debt after being shifted onto Universal Credit.

We asked for your views and here are a selection from our Facebook page

Day after day we see sick and disabled people left without money because of this terrible system.

Even the United Nations has criticised Universal Credit and yet the incompetent Tory government sit back and do nothing but lie about its success.

Lee Holding

Universal credit needs to be scrapped put to many people in trouble and death has been caused by them the people who run it need sacking they don’t have a clue about how to run it.

Edward Prior

Being someone that has never claimed a penny in my life but has a wife with chronic pain It’s a absolutely disgrace.

She had her benifits stop because she did not replay to a letter which we did not receive 6 months later they finally reinstated her benefits the system does not work.

Paul Browne

Those who voted Tory should hang their heads in shame!!

Colin Sinnott

These in parliament see how they would get on with under a 100 a week to live on.

Jules Harrison

They make the rich richer and the poor poorer.

Cherry Alston

I don’t need to read Charles Dickens, just need to look around. It’s heart breaking.

Pong Ping

I think you’ll find that the majority of those wealthy families have worked damn hard for what they have!

Whether it be school education or working 18 hours days while trying to support their families.

If your work hard enough for something you will eventually reap the rewards.

Of course there are two sides but if you’re positive and hard working you will always do well in life!

Mark Robinson

some have but some are born with silver spoons in their mouth.

Mandy Robinson

Universal Credit is an abomination on public wellbeing, the suffering and hardship it has caused is totally unforgivable by this self centred, unrealistic, out of tough Government.

Stuart Dagger

Disgusting that this is happening in 21st century.

Susan Pennington

It’s a national disgrace.

Dawn Elolise Astin