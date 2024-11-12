Why Preston City Council could be sued for £2m by a local authority 240 miles away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston City Council could be sued by a local authority in Essex for more than £2m.

It comes amid a legal wrangle over botched solar farm investments that cost Thurrock Council an estimated £200m - and effectively bankrupted it in the process. The southern authority incurred the eye-watering loss after ploughing money into more than 50 energy-generating sites that turned out to be worth far less than it believed.

Thurrock is now threatening to take legal action against a clutch of councils across the country as part of a dispute with the organisation that valued the assets. Preston City Council is one of those that has been targeted because of its membership of the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE).

APSE is reported to have made valuations of the farms in which Thurrock Council invested based on information provided by their then owner, Rockfire Capital. The association - which has more than 250 local authority members - has previously said there were no mistakes in its own calculations.

Thurrock says it has selected the near two dozen councils on its legal hit list because of their “consistent involvement as active members of APSE throughout the period when the valuations were given”, TBIJ has reported.

If it succeeded in its full £50m claim against the 23 local authorities it has identified - and if it was ruled that each had to pay an equal share - Preston would be on the hook for almost £2.2m, almost 10 percent of its annual day-to-day revenue budget, which this year was set at £23.7m. The city is amongst the smaller local authorities within the group, which includes large upper-tier county councils and standalone unitary authorities.

However, TBIJ reports that if Thurrock succeeds in any legal action, it intends to argue that every member of APSE - which is a non-profit body - should be liable. If all of those members had to split the bill equally, it would cost them just under £200,000 each.

The Lancashire Post has approached Preston City Council for comment.

Meanwhile, APSE - which describes itself as "a networking community that assists local authorities who are striving to improve their frontline services" - repeated a statement it first issued last week following comments made by Thurrock Council, in which the association expressed dismay at the move made by the local authority.

“APSE is extremely disappointed that in the midst of a pathway to resolving a complex and costly dispute – one that risks embroiling over 250 local councils in a legal matter – Thurrock Council has chosen to issue a press release which risks undermining sensitive discussions with our member local councils. This is even more regrettable because Thurrock are fully aware that APSE’s governance board is to meet to discuss next steps [on] Friday 8th November in an emergency meeting.

“The contents of the press release are entirely rejected by APSE. It is highly disingenuous to suggest that APSE has not gone to great lengths to engage in dispute resolution.

“As these matters are the subject of legal dispute, making such public statements, as made by Thurrock, risks undermining fairness and transparency, and opens up the potential for further legal action, which APSE may now need to consider.

“APSE will not therefore be issuing any further comment at this time.”

Thurrock Council leader John Kent said in a statement on 7th November: “Thurrock Council promised its residents, as well as commissioners and the government, that it will leave no stone unturned in its attempts to recover public money that was lost through its well-publicised poor investments.

“While our primary focus is on recovering money from those who sought to line their own pockets from the public purse, we have a duty to consider all lines of recovery. This includes pursuing those organisations whose incorrect advice also contributed to the council’s decision to make the poor investments.

"Regrettably, the advice that APSE provided on valuation (relied upon by the council) was wrong and gave the council a confidence in its decision to make its investments that did not reflect the reality of the situation. This in turn led to a course of events that cost Thurrock residents millions of pounds.”

“It is extremely concerning that APSE, in undertaking advisory work on commercial matters, has not had in place appropriate safeguards to limit the financial exposure and liability to its member local authorities.”

“We are fully aware of the huge financial pressures facing local government, and we have no desire to increase that burden, but we do need APSE to take responsibility for the advice they provided and to help right those wrongs for the people of Thurrock.”