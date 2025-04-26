Who can I vote for in the Lancashire County Council local elections 2025?
A total of 437 candidates are standing at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.
The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out for 84 seats across 82 divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.
The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 62 candidates, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are standing eight, Our West Lancashire have put forward four, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom two and the UK Independence Party and the Workers Party of Great Britain one each.
Meanwhile, 23 independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are standing across 20 divisions.
Several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for your area by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a district-by-district breakdown of all the candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
Two divisions – Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, and Pendle Rural – elect two county councillors, while all the others return just one.
BURNLEY
Burnley Central East
Simon John Bonney – Conservatives
Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain
Alex Hall – Green Party
Maheen Kamran – Independent
Javad Mokhammad – Independent
Gavin Theaker – Reform UK
Hannah Till – Labour
Burnley Central West
Frank Bartram – Liberal Democrats
Martyn Hurt – Green Party
Dylan Manning – Labour
Liam Thomson – Reform UK
Don Whitaker – Conservatives
Burnley North East
Usman Arif – Independent
Jim Halstead – Reform UK
Julie Ann Hurt – Green Party
Susan Nutter – Conservatives
Cheryl Louise Semple – Labour
Burnley Rural
Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats
Gemma Haigh – Labour
Jack Simon Launer – Green Party
Mark Poulton – Reform UK
Cosima Towneley – Conservatives
Burnley South West
Jane Curran – Green Party
Eddie Kutavicius – Reform UK
Neil Mottershead – Conservatives
Jeff Sumner – Liberal Democrats
Daniel Thomas Andrew Tierney – Labour
Padiham and Burnley West
Daniel Armitage – Labour
Janet Hall – Green Party
Alan Hosker – Conservatives
Thomas Pickup – Reform UK
Melissa Semmens – Independent
CHORLEY
Chorley Central
Michaela Cmorej – Reform UK
Debbie Brotherton – Green Party
Jennifer Jane Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Peter Malpas – Conservatives
Chris Snow – Labour
Chorley North
Anne Calderbank – Green Party
Sam Chapman – Conservatives
Moira Crawford – Independent
Hasina Khan – Labour
Aamir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Martin Topp – Reform UK
Chorley Rural East
Sue Baines – Conservatives
Simon Cash – Green Party
David Golden – Liberal Democrats
Greg Heath – Reform UK
Kim Snape – Labour
Chorley Rural West
Sef Churchill – Green Party
Braeden Irvine – Conservatives
Rowan Patrick Power – Liberal Democrats
Mark Wade – Reform UK
Alan Whittaker – Labour
Chorley South
Julia Louise Berry – Labour
Olga Cash – Green Party
Zoe Anastasia Curtis – Liberal Democrats
Lee Hutchinson – Reform UK
Christine Turner – Conservatives
Clayton with Whittle
Mark Edward Clifford – Labour
Amy Louise Coxley – Green Party
George David Ikin – Reform UK
Greg Morgan – Conservatives
Gail Patricia Ormston – Liberal Democrats
Carole Ann Sasaki – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley
Jonathan Close – Reform UK
Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats
Jacob Neal – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Aidy Riggott – Conservatives
Gillian Frances Sharples – Labour
Pauline Margaret Summers – Green Party
Hoghton with Wheelton
John Clemson – Reform UK
Alan Cullens – Conservatives
Penelope Dawber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen John Fenn – Liberal Democrats
Mike Graham – Labour
Jon Royle – Green Party
FYLDE
Fylde East
Peter Collins – Independent
Phil Glaysher – Labour
Edward Oldfield – Independent
Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK
Tony Wellings – Conservatives
Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party
Fylde South
David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK
Noreen Griffiths – Independent
Sandra Pitman – Conservatives
Jed Sullivan – Labour
Jayne Walsh – Green Party
Fylde West
Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK
John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives
Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour
Peter Walsh – Green Party
Lytham
Tim Ashton – Conservatives
Mark Bamforth – Independent
Robin Darling – Green Party
Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat
Alan Norris – Labour
David Green – Reform UK
Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent
St Annes North
Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives
Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK
Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party
Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats
Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Peter Tavernor – Labour
St Annes South
Maria Deery – Green Party
Viki Miller – Labour
Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats
Steve Rigby – Conservatives
Gus Scott – Reform UK
HYNDBURN
Accrington North
Shahed Mahmood – Conservatives
Clare Pritchard – Labour
Julie Carole Stubbins – Green Party
Joel Michael Tetlow – Reform UK
Accrington South
David James Heap – Conservatives
Graham Jones – Labour
Ashley Joynes – Reform UK
Charlie Derry Kerans – Green Party
Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central
Sohail Asghar – Green Party
Isaac John Cowans – Reform UK
Munsif Dad – Labour
Mohammed Younis – Conservatives
Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors
Noordad Aziz – Labour
Wayne Fitzharris – Green Party
Jordan John Fox – Reform UK
Carole Anne Haythornthwaite – Conservatives
Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party
Zak Khan – Conservatives
Lance Miles Lee Parkinson – Reform UK
Kate Walsh – Labour
Oswaldtwistle
Peter Britcliffe – Conservatives
Gaynor Louise Hargreaves – Reform UK
Nancy Mills – Green Party
Caitlin Pritchard – Labour
LANCASTER
Heysham
Graeme Paul Austin – Reform UK
Sheldon Kent – Liberal Democrats
Catherine Potter – Labour
George Paul Thomson – Green Party
Andrew Paul Gardiner – Conservatives
Lancaster Central
Gina Dowding – Green Party
Thomas William Inman – Conservatives
Derek Kaye – Liberal Democrats
Rob Kelly – Reform UK
Fran Wild – Labour
Lancaster East
Sam Elliot Charlesworth – Labour
Phil Dunster – Liberal Democrats
Connor James Winter – Conservatives
Paul Byron Stubbins – Green Party
Michael Sean Kershaw – Reform UK
Lancaster Rural East
Shaun Patrick Crimmins – Reform UK
Geoff Eales – Labour
Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrats
Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks – Green Party
Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott – Conservatives
Lancaster Rural North
Graham John Dalton – Reform UK
Alan Greenwell – Liberal Democrats
Sonny Remmer-Riley – Labour
Sue Tyldesley – Green Party
Phillippa Williamson – Conservatives
Lancaster South East
Lee David Garner – Reform UK
Daniel Robert Kirk – Conservatives
Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis – Labour
Malcolm Martin – Liberal Democrats
Hamish Mills – Green Party
Morecambe Central
Connor Frazer William Graham – Conservatives
Paul Bernard Hart – Liberal Democrats
Gary Andrew Kniveton – Reform UK
Patrick McMurray – Green Party
Margaret Pattison – Labour
Morecambe North
Sara-Louise Dobson – Green Party
Stuart Morris – Conservative
Jackson Stubbs – Labour
James Pilling – Liberal Democrats
Russell Robert Walsh – Reform UK
Morecambe South
Keith William Budden – Conservatives
Melanie Forrest – Green Party
Martin Gawith – Labour
Bill Jackson – Liberal Democrats
Brian Edward Moore – Reform UK
Skerton
Charles Edwards – Conservatives
James Harvey – Liberal Democrats
Andrew Robert Otway – Green Party
Hilda Jean Parr – Labour
Martyn Sutton – Reform UK
PENDLE
Brierfield and Nelson West
Irfan Ayub – Conservatives
Karl Peter Barnsley – Labour
Scott Cunliffe – Green Party
Mohammed Iqbal – Independent
Susan Land – Liberal Democrats
Christine Stables – Reform UK
Nelson East
Azhar Ali – Independent
Mohammad Aslam – Conservatives
Les Beswick – UK Independence Party
Vanessa Maria Robinson – Reform UK
Nicki James Shepherd – Labour
Mary Elizabeth Thomas – Liberal Democrats
Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott – Green Party
Pendle Central
Marion Ellen Atkinson – Reform UK
Andy Bell – Liberal Democrats
Benjamin Daniel Harrop – Green Party
Philip Heyworth – Labour
Ash Sutcliffe – Conservatives
Pendle Hill
Mark Benjamin Dawson – Labour
Howard Hartley – Conservatives
Annette Marti – Green Party
John Metcalfe – Reform UK
Brian Newman – Liberal Democrats
Pendle Rural
Euan Robert Clouston – Labour
Victoria Fletcher – Reform UK
Sylvia Joyce Godfrey – Green Party
Lynn Marie Hannon – Labour
David Hartley – Liberal Democrats
Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK
Jane Pratt – Conservatives
Jenny Purcell – Conservatives
David Michael Baxter Whipp – Liberal Democrats
Jane Wood – Green Party
PRESTON
Preston Central East
Frank De Molfetta – Labour
Darrin Anthony Greggans – Reform UK
Al-Yasa Khan – Conservatives
George Kulbacki – Liberal Democrats
Michael Lavalette – Independent
Callum Taylor – Green Party
Preston Central West
Matthew John Brown – Labour
Joe Custodio – Reform UK
Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives
Mike Peak – Liberal Democrats
Jennifer Robinson – Green Party
Preston City
Connor Joseph Dwyer – Labour
Holly Harrison – Green Party
Tayo Korede – Conservatives
Yousuf Motala – Independent
Scott Andrew Pye – Reform UK
Julie Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Preston East
Edward Craven – Liberal Democrats
Geoffrey Allan Fielden – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Anna Josephine Hindle – Labour
Luke Parker – Reform UK
John Paul Ross – Green Party
Keith Sedgewick – Conservatives
Preston North
Qasim Silman Ajmi – Independent
Fiona Duke – Liberal Democrats
Maxwell Owen Green – Conservatives
Charles Parkinson – Green Party
Alex Harry Charles Sharples – Reform UK
Samir Vohra – Labour
Preston Rural
Millie Barber – Green Party
Daniel Guise – Liberal Democrats
Maria Jones – Reform UK
Sue Whittam – Conservatives
Valerie Wise – Labour
Preston South East
Jenny Mein – Labour
Andy Pratt – Conservatives
Almas Razakazi – Independent
John Rutter – Liberal Democrats
Marion Seed – Green Party
Nigel Leith Wilson – Reform UK
Preston South West
Kevin Brockbank – Conservative
Laura Jane Dalton – Green Party
Mark Jewell – Liberal Democrats
Nweeda Khan – Labour
Emma Ruth Mead – Independent
Lee Slater – Reform UK
Preston West
Trevor Hart – Conservatives
Michael Christopher McGowan – Labour
John Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jemma Louise Rushe – Reform UK
Dan Thompson – Green Party
RIBBLE VALLEY
Clitheroe
Ian Frank Brown – Independent
Warren Goldsworthy – Reform UK
Sue Hind – Conservatives
Simon O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats
Anne E Peplow – Green Party
Mike Graveston – Labour
Longridge with Bowland
Ian Duxbury – Reform UK
Stuart Hirst – Conservatives
Peter Lawrence – Liberal Democrats
Adam McMeekin – Green Party
Kieren Spencer – Labour
Robert Walker – Independent
Ribble Valley North East
David Berryman – Conservatives
David Birtwhistle – Independent
Ged Mirfin – Reform UK
Malcolm Charles Peplow – Green Party
Stephen Mark Sutcliffe – Liberal Democrats
Mike Willcox – Labour
Ribble Valley South West
Steve Atkinson – Reform UK
John Russell Fletcher – Independent
Richard Ian Charles Horton – Labour
Gaye Tomasine McCrum – Green Party
Mary Robinson – Liberal Democrats
Alan Schofield – Conservatives
ROSSENDALE
Mid Rossendale
Bob Bauld – Green Party
Clive Balchin – Reform UK
John Peter Greenwood – Conservatives
Sean Joseph Michael Serridge – Labour
Rossendale East
Mark Dexter Hillier – Liberal Democrats
Julie Adshead – Green Party
Jackie Oakes – Labour
Jenny Rigby – Conservatives
Mackenzie Lee Ritson – Reform UK
Rossendale South
Joanne Ash – Reform UK
Simon Holland – Conservatives
Liz Mcinnes – Labour
John Payne – Green Party
Rossendale West
Samara Barnes – Labour
Margaret Pendlebury – Conservatives
Jamie Warren Rippingale – Reform UK
Jacob Rorke – Green Party
Whitworth & Bacup
Vivienne Hall – Green Party
Michelle Christianne Smith – Labour
Daniel Robert Matchett – Reform UK
Scott Smith – Conservatives
SOUTH RIBBLE
Leyland Central
Mary Green – Conservatives
Arif Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Alan Swindells – Liberal Democrats
Matthew Vincent Tomlinson – Labour
Hannah Alice Whalley – Reform UK
Emma Elisabeth Winterleigh – Green Party
Leyland South
Ellie Close – Reform UK
Tahir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen Philip McHugh – Liberal Democrats
Jayne Louise Rear – Conservatives
Wes Roberts – Labour
Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party
Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge
Jeff Couperthwaite – Conservatives
Simon Gummer – Reform UK
Clare Hunter – Labour
Samuel Paul Winterleigh – Green Party
Tim Young – Liberal Democrats
Moss Side and Farrington
Andy Blake – Reform UK
Michael Anthony Green – Conservatives
Anthony Sims – Green Party
Graham Michael Smith – Liberal Democrats
Paul Wharton-Hardman – Labour
Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale
Sue Broady – Green Party
Joan Mary Burrows – Conservatives
Clare Burton-Johnson – Liberal Democrats
Lorenzo More – Reform UK
Elaine Stringfellow – Labour
Penwortham West
Wayne Griffiths – Reform UK
David Howarth – Liberal Democrats
Heike McMurray – Green Party
Ian Danny Watkinson – Labour
Paul Watson – Conservatives
South Ribble East
Fred Cottam – Reform UK
Clare Hales – Green Party
Chris Lomax – Labour
Paul Anthony Valentine – Liberal Democrats
Barrie Yates – Conservatives
South Ribble West
James Joseph Gleeson – Labour
Tom Lord – Reform UK
Angela Turner – Liberal Democrats
Gareth Paul Watson – Conservatives
Christine Jane Winter – Green Party
WEST LANCASHIRE
Burscough and Rufford
Gareth Dowling – Labour
Richard Edwards – Reform UK
Neil Pollington – Liberal Democrats
Eddie Pope – Conservatives
Jeanette M Rimmer – Green Party
Ormskirk
Paul Hamby – Green Party
Nikki Hennessy – Labour
Gordon Paul Johnson – Our West Lancashire
Paul Greenall – Reform UK
Bruce Porteous – Conservatives
Skelmersdale Central
Terence Aldridge – Labour
Susan Carole Brake – Conservatives
Simon Evans – Reform UK
Neil D Jackson – Green Party
Vincent John Lucker – Liberal Democrats
Skelmersdale East
John Fillis – Labour
Paul French – Green Party
Julie Ann Peel – Conservatives
Neil Ronald Pye – Our West Lancashire
Nigel Swales – Reform UK
Skelmersdale West
Tom Marsh-Pritchard – Our West Lancashire
Edwin G Black – Green Party
Peter John Chandler – Liberal Democrats
Julie Patricia Gibson – Labour
Ella Worthington – Reform UK
Ruth Melling – Conservatives
West Lancashire East
Robert Murrin Bailey – Conservatives
Richard S Taylor – Green Party
Damian John Owen – Labour
Ellis Thomas Newton – Reform UK
Adrian Edward Owens – Our West Lancashire
West Lancashire North
Anne Mary Fennell – Labour
Thomas Andrew De Freitas – Conservatives
Mike Harris – Reform UK
Charlotte M Houltram – Green Party
Tina Maria Stringfellow – Liberal Democrats
West Lancashire West
Leon Graham – Reform UK
Paul Hennessy – Labour
Ben I Lowe – Green Party
Ruxandra Trandafoiu – Liberal Democrats
David Alexander Westley – Conservatives
WYRE
Cleveleys East
Sarah Punshon – Green Party
James Crawford – Reform UK
Andrea Kay – Conservatives
Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour
Cleveleys South and Carleton
Luke Meeks – Green Party
Ian Northwood – Conservatives
Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jan Schofield – Reform UK
Peter David Wright – Labour
Fleetwood East
Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party
Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats
JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives
David Charles Shaw – Reform UK
Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour
Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West
Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour
Stephen Clarke – Conservatives
Georgia Everill – Green Party
Alice Jones – Reform UK
Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats
Poulton-le-Fylde
Alf Clempson – Conservatives
Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party
Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour
Paul Ellison – Reform UK
Jayden Gaskin – Independent
Sean Little – Liberal Democrats
Thornton and Hambleton
Nigel Alderson – Reform UK
Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats
James Matthew Mason – Labour
Monique Rembowski – Green Party
John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives
Wyre Rural Central
Tom Briggs – Green Party
Sarah Collinge – Independent
Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives
John Stephen Moore – Labour
Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK
Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Wyre Rural East
Oliver James Bonser – Labour
Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats
Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party
James David Tomlinson – Reform UK
Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives
