Who can I vote for in the Lancashire County Council local elections 2025?

Voters in most parts of Lancashire head to the polls on Thursday (1st May) for local elections to Lancashire County Council

A total of 437 candidates are standing at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.

The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.

The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out for 84 seats across 82 divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding 62 candidates, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are standing eight, Our West Lancashire have put forward four, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom two and the UK Independence Party and the Workers Party of Great Britain one each.

Meanwhile, 23 independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are standing across 20 divisions.

Several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.

The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.

Lancashire County Council's local elections are taking place on 1st May | National World

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for your area by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.

CANDIDATE LISTS

Below is a district-by-district breakdown of all the candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

Two divisions – Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, and Pendle Rural – elect two county councillors, while all the others return just one.

BURNLEY

Burnley Central East

Simon John Bonney – Conservatives

Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain

Alex Hall – Green Party

Maheen Kamran – Independent

Javad Mokhammad – Independent

Gavin Theaker – Reform UK

Hannah Till – Labour

Burnley Central West

Frank Bartram – Liberal Democrats

Martyn Hurt – Green Party

Dylan Manning – Labour

Liam Thomson – Reform UK

Don Whitaker – Conservatives

Burnley North East

Usman Arif – Independent

Jim Halstead – Reform UK

Julie Ann Hurt – Green Party

Susan Nutter – Conservatives

Cheryl Louise Semple – Labour

Burnley Rural

Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats

Gemma Haigh – Labour

Jack Simon Launer – Green Party

Mark Poulton – Reform UK

Cosima Towneley – Conservatives

Burnley South West

Jane Curran – Green Party

Eddie Kutavicius – Reform UK

Neil Mottershead – Conservatives

Jeff Sumner – Liberal Democrats

Daniel Thomas Andrew Tierney – Labour

Padiham and Burnley West

Daniel Armitage – Labour

Janet Hall – Green Party

Alan Hosker – Conservatives

Thomas Pickup – Reform UK

Melissa Semmens – Independent

CHORLEY

Chorley Central

Michaela Cmorej – Reform UK

Debbie Brotherton – Green Party

Jennifer Jane Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Peter Malpas – Conservatives

Chris Snow – Labour

Chorley North

Anne Calderbank – Green Party

Sam Chapman – Conservatives

Moira Crawford – Independent

Hasina Khan – Labour

Aamir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Martin Topp – Reform UK

Chorley Rural East

Sue Baines – Conservatives

Simon Cash – Green Party

David Golden – Liberal Democrats

Greg Heath – Reform UK

Kim Snape – Labour

Chorley Rural West

Sef Churchill – Green Party

Braeden Irvine – Conservatives

Rowan Patrick Power – Liberal Democrats

Mark Wade – Reform UK

Alan Whittaker – Labour

Chorley South

Julia Louise Berry – Labour

Olga Cash – Green Party

Zoe Anastasia Curtis – Liberal Democrats

Lee Hutchinson – Reform UK

Christine Turner – Conservatives

Clayton with Whittle

Mark Edward Clifford – Labour

Amy Louise Coxley – Green Party

George David Ikin – Reform UK

Greg Morgan – Conservatives

Gail Patricia Ormston – Liberal Democrats

Carole Ann Sasaki – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley

Jonathan Close – Reform UK

Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats

Jacob Neal – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Aidy Riggott – Conservatives

Gillian Frances Sharples – Labour

Pauline Margaret Summers – Green Party

Hoghton with Wheelton

John Clemson – Reform UK

Alan Cullens – Conservatives

Penelope Dawber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stephen John Fenn – Liberal Democrats

Mike Graham – Labour

Jon Royle – Green Party

FYLDE

Fylde East

Peter Collins – Independent

Phil Glaysher – Labour

Edward Oldfield – Independent

Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK

Tony Wellings – Conservatives

Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party

Fylde South

David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK

Noreen Griffiths – Independent

Sandra Pitman – Conservatives

Jed Sullivan – Labour

Jayne Walsh – Green Party

Fylde West

Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK

John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives

Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour

Peter Walsh – Green Party

Lytham

Tim Ashton – Conservatives

Mark Bamforth – Independent

Robin Darling – Green Party

Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat

Alan Norris – Labour

David Green – Reform UK

Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent

St Annes North

Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives

Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK

Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party

Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats

Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Peter Tavernor – Labour

St Annes South

Maria Deery – Green Party

Viki Miller – Labour

Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats

Steve Rigby – Conservatives

Gus Scott – Reform UK

HYNDBURN

Accrington North

Shahed Mahmood – Conservatives

Clare Pritchard – Labour

Julie Carole Stubbins – Green Party

Joel Michael Tetlow – Reform UK

Accrington South

David James Heap – Conservatives

Graham Jones – Labour

Ashley Joynes – Reform UK

Charlie Derry Kerans – Green Party

Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central

Sohail Asghar – Green Party

Isaac John Cowans – Reform UK

Munsif Dad – Labour

Mohammed Younis – Conservatives

Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors

Noordad Aziz – Labour

Wayne Fitzharris – Green Party

Jordan John Fox – Reform UK

Carole Anne Haythornthwaite – Conservatives

Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party

Zak Khan – Conservatives

Lance Miles Lee Parkinson – Reform UK

Kate Walsh – Labour

Oswaldtwistle

Peter Britcliffe – Conservatives

Gaynor Louise Hargreaves – Reform UK

Nancy Mills – Green Party

Caitlin Pritchard – Labour

LANCASTER

Heysham

Graeme Paul Austin – Reform UK

Sheldon Kent – Liberal Democrats

Catherine Potter – Labour

George Paul Thomson – Green Party

Andrew Paul Gardiner – Conservatives

Lancaster Central

Gina Dowding – Green Party

Thomas William Inman – Conservatives

Derek Kaye – Liberal Democrats

Rob Kelly – Reform UK

Fran Wild – Labour

Lancaster East

Sam Elliot Charlesworth – Labour

Phil Dunster – Liberal Democrats

Connor James Winter – Conservatives

Paul Byron Stubbins – Green Party

Michael Sean Kershaw – Reform UK

Lancaster Rural East

Shaun Patrick Crimmins – Reform UK

Geoff Eales – Labour

Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrats

Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks – Green Party

Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott – Conservatives

Lancaster Rural North

Graham John Dalton – Reform UK

Alan Greenwell – Liberal Democrats

Sonny Remmer-Riley – Labour

Sue Tyldesley – Green Party

Phillippa Williamson – Conservatives

Lancaster South East

Lee David Garner – Reform UK

Daniel Robert Kirk – Conservatives

Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis – Labour

Malcolm Martin – Liberal Democrats

Hamish Mills – Green Party

Morecambe Central

Connor Frazer William Graham – Conservatives

Paul Bernard Hart – Liberal Democrats

Gary Andrew Kniveton – Reform UK

Patrick McMurray – Green Party

Margaret Pattison – Labour

Morecambe North

Sara-Louise Dobson – Green Party

Stuart Morris – Conservative

Jackson Stubbs – Labour

James Pilling – Liberal Democrats

Russell Robert Walsh – Reform UK

Morecambe South

Keith William Budden – Conservatives

Melanie Forrest – Green Party

Martin Gawith – Labour

Bill Jackson – Liberal Democrats

Brian Edward Moore – Reform UK

Skerton

Charles Edwards – Conservatives

James Harvey – Liberal Democrats

Andrew Robert Otway – Green Party

Hilda Jean Parr – Labour

Martyn Sutton – Reform UK

PENDLE

Brierfield and Nelson West

Irfan Ayub – Conservatives

Karl Peter Barnsley – Labour

Scott Cunliffe – Green Party

Mohammed Iqbal – Independent

Susan Land – Liberal Democrats

Christine Stables – Reform UK

Nelson East

Azhar Ali – Independent

Mohammad Aslam – Conservatives

Les Beswick – UK Independence Party

Vanessa Maria Robinson – Reform UK

Nicki James Shepherd – Labour

Mary Elizabeth Thomas – Liberal Democrats

Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott – Green Party

Pendle Central

Marion Ellen Atkinson – Reform UK

Andy Bell – Liberal Democrats

Benjamin Daniel Harrop – Green Party

Philip Heyworth – Labour

Ash Sutcliffe – Conservatives

Pendle Hill

Mark Benjamin Dawson – Labour

Howard Hartley – Conservatives

Annette Marti – Green Party

John Metcalfe – Reform UK

Brian Newman – Liberal Democrats

Pendle Rural

Euan Robert Clouston – Labour

Victoria Fletcher – Reform UK

Sylvia Joyce Godfrey – Green Party

Lynn Marie Hannon – Labour

David Hartley – Liberal Democrats

Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK

Jane Pratt – Conservatives

Jenny Purcell – Conservatives

David Michael Baxter Whipp – Liberal Democrats

Jane Wood – Green Party

PRESTON

Preston Central East

Frank De Molfetta – Labour

Darrin Anthony Greggans – Reform UK

Al-Yasa Khan – Conservatives

George Kulbacki – Liberal Democrats

Michael Lavalette – Independent

Callum Taylor – Green Party

Preston Central West

Matthew John Brown – Labour

Joe Custodio – Reform UK

Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives

Mike Peak – Liberal Democrats

Jennifer Robinson – Green Party

Preston City

Connor Joseph Dwyer – Labour

Holly Harrison – Green Party

Tayo Korede – Conservatives

Yousuf Motala – Independent

Scott Andrew Pye – Reform UK

Julie Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Preston East

Edward Craven – Liberal Democrats

Geoffrey Allan Fielden – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Anna Josephine Hindle – Labour

Luke Parker – Reform UK

John Paul Ross – Green Party

Keith Sedgewick – Conservatives

Preston North

Qasim Silman Ajmi – Independent

Fiona Duke – Liberal Democrats

Maxwell Owen Green – Conservatives

Charles Parkinson – Green Party

Alex Harry Charles Sharples – Reform UK

Samir Vohra – Labour

Preston Rural

Millie Barber – Green Party

Daniel Guise – Liberal Democrats

Maria Jones – Reform UK

Sue Whittam – Conservatives

Valerie Wise – Labour

Preston South East

Jenny Mein – Labour

Andy Pratt – Conservatives

Almas Razakazi – Independent

John Rutter – Liberal Democrats

Marion Seed – Green Party

Nigel Leith Wilson – Reform UK

Preston South West

Kevin Brockbank – Conservative

Laura Jane Dalton – Green Party

Mark Jewell – Liberal Democrats

Nweeda Khan – Labour

Emma Ruth Mead – Independent

Lee Slater – Reform UK

Preston West

Trevor Hart – Conservatives

Michael Christopher McGowan – Labour

John Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jemma Louise Rushe – Reform UK

Dan Thompson – Green Party

RIBBLE VALLEY

Clitheroe

Ian Frank Brown – Independent

Warren Goldsworthy – Reform UK

Sue Hind – Conservatives

Simon O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats

Anne E Peplow – Green Party

Mike Graveston – Labour

Longridge with Bowland

Ian Duxbury – Reform UK

Stuart Hirst – Conservatives

Peter Lawrence – Liberal Democrats

Adam McMeekin – Green Party

Kieren Spencer – Labour

Robert Walker – Independent

Ribble Valley North East

David Berryman – Conservatives

David Birtwhistle – Independent

Ged Mirfin – Reform UK

Malcolm Charles Peplow – Green Party

Stephen Mark Sutcliffe – Liberal Democrats

Mike Willcox – Labour

Ribble Valley South West

Steve Atkinson – Reform UK

John Russell Fletcher – Independent

Richard Ian Charles Horton – Labour

Gaye Tomasine McCrum – Green Party

Mary Robinson – Liberal Democrats

Alan Schofield – Conservatives

ROSSENDALE

Mid Rossendale

Bob Bauld – Green Party

Clive Balchin – Reform UK

John Peter Greenwood – Conservatives

Sean Joseph Michael Serridge – Labour

Rossendale East

Mark Dexter Hillier – Liberal Democrats

Julie Adshead – Green Party

Jackie Oakes – Labour

Jenny Rigby – Conservatives

Mackenzie Lee Ritson – Reform UK

Rossendale South

Joanne Ash – Reform UK

Simon Holland – Conservatives

Liz Mcinnes – Labour

John Payne – Green Party

Rossendale West

Samara Barnes – Labour

Margaret Pendlebury – Conservatives

Jamie Warren Rippingale – Reform UK

Jacob Rorke – Green Party

Whitworth & Bacup

Vivienne Hall – Green Party

Michelle Christianne Smith – Labour

Daniel Robert Matchett – Reform UK

Scott Smith – Conservatives

SOUTH RIBBLE

Leyland Central

Mary Green – Conservatives

Arif Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Alan Swindells – Liberal Democrats

Matthew Vincent Tomlinson – Labour

Hannah Alice Whalley – Reform UK

Emma Elisabeth Winterleigh – Green Party

Leyland South

Ellie Close – Reform UK

Tahir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stephen Philip McHugh – Liberal Democrats

Jayne Louise Rear – Conservatives

Wes Roberts – Labour

Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party

Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge

Jeff Couperthwaite – Conservatives

Simon Gummer – Reform UK

Clare Hunter – Labour

Samuel Paul Winterleigh – Green Party

Tim Young – Liberal Democrats

Moss Side and Farrington

Andy Blake – Reform UK

Michael Anthony Green – Conservatives

Anthony Sims – Green Party

Graham Michael Smith – Liberal Democrats

Paul Wharton-Hardman – Labour

Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale

Sue Broady – Green Party

Joan Mary Burrows – Conservatives

Clare Burton-Johnson – Liberal Democrats

Lorenzo More – Reform UK

Elaine Stringfellow – Labour

Penwortham West

Wayne Griffiths – Reform UK

David Howarth – Liberal Democrats

Heike McMurray – Green Party

Ian Danny Watkinson – Labour

Paul Watson – Conservatives

South Ribble East

Fred Cottam – Reform UK

Clare Hales – Green Party

Chris Lomax – Labour

Paul Anthony Valentine – Liberal Democrats

Barrie Yates – Conservatives

South Ribble West

James Joseph Gleeson – Labour

Tom Lord – Reform UK

Angela Turner – Liberal Democrats

Gareth Paul Watson – Conservatives

Christine Jane Winter – Green Party

WEST LANCASHIRE

Burscough and Rufford

Gareth Dowling – Labour

Richard Edwards – Reform UK

Neil Pollington – Liberal Democrats

Eddie Pope – Conservatives

Jeanette M Rimmer – Green Party

Ormskirk

Paul Hamby – Green Party

Nikki Hennessy – Labour

Gordon Paul Johnson – Our West Lancashire

Paul Greenall – Reform UK

Bruce Porteous – Conservatives

Skelmersdale Central

Terence Aldridge – Labour

Susan Carole Brake – Conservatives

Simon Evans – Reform UK

Neil D Jackson – Green Party

Vincent John Lucker – Liberal Democrats

Skelmersdale East

John Fillis – Labour

Paul French – Green Party

Julie Ann Peel – Conservatives

Neil Ronald Pye – Our West Lancashire

Nigel Swales – Reform UK

Skelmersdale West

Tom Marsh-Pritchard – Our West Lancashire

Edwin G Black – Green Party

Peter John Chandler – Liberal Democrats

Julie Patricia Gibson – Labour

Ella Worthington – Reform UK

Ruth Melling – Conservatives

West Lancashire East

Robert Murrin Bailey – Conservatives

Richard S Taylor – Green Party

Damian John Owen – Labour

Ellis Thomas Newton – Reform UK

Adrian Edward Owens – Our West Lancashire

West Lancashire North

Anne Mary Fennell – Labour

Thomas Andrew De Freitas – Conservatives

Mike Harris – Reform UK

Charlotte M Houltram – Green Party

Tina Maria Stringfellow – Liberal Democrats

West Lancashire West

Leon Graham – Reform UK

Paul Hennessy – Labour

Ben I Lowe – Green Party

Ruxandra Trandafoiu – Liberal Democrats

David Alexander Westley – Conservatives

WYRE

Cleveleys East

Sarah Punshon – Green Party

James Crawford – Reform UK

Andrea Kay – Conservatives

Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour

Cleveleys South and Carleton

Luke Meeks – Green Party

Ian Northwood – Conservatives

Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jan Schofield – Reform UK

Peter David Wright – Labour

Fleetwood East

Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party

Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats

JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives

David Charles Shaw – Reform UK

Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour

Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West

Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour

Stephen Clarke – Conservatives

Georgia Everill – Green Party

Alice Jones – Reform UK

Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats

Poulton-le-Fylde

Alf Clempson – Conservatives

Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party

Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour

Paul Ellison – Reform UK

Jayden Gaskin – Independent

Sean Little – Liberal Democrats

Thornton and Hambleton

Nigel Alderson – Reform UK

Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats

James Matthew Mason – Labour

Monique Rembowski – Green Party

John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives

Wyre Rural Central

Tom Briggs – Green Party

Sarah Collinge – Independent

Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives

John Stephen Moore – Labour

Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK

Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Wyre Rural East

Oliver James Bonser – Labour

Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats

Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party

James David Tomlinson – Reform UK

Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives

