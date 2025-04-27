Who can I vote for in Preston at the Lancashire County Council local elections 2025?
A total of 51 candidates are standing in the city at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.
The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out across nine Preston divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.
The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats. Five independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are also standing, while the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is part of the contest in one of the Preston divisions..
Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
Postal votes must have reached the Preston electoral office by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.
In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Preston City Council.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a breakdown of all the Preston candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
Preston Central East
Frank De Molfetta – Labour
Darrin Anthony Greggans – Reform UK
Al-Yasa Khan – Conservatives
George Kulbacki – Liberal Democrats
Michael Lavalette – Independent
Callum Taylor – Green Party
Preston Central West
Matthew John Brown – Labour
Joe Custodio – Reform UK
Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives
Mike Peak – Liberal Democrats
Jennifer Robinson – Green Party
Preston City
Connor Joseph Dwyer – Labour
Holly Harrison – Green Party
Tayo Korede – Conservatives
Yousuf Motala – Independent
Scott Andrew Pye – Reform UK
Julie Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Preston East
Edward Craven – Liberal Democrats
Geoffrey Allan Fielden – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Anna Josephine Hindle – Labour
Luke Parker – Reform UK
John Paul Ross – Green Party
Keith Sedgewick – Conservatives
Preston North
Qasim Silman Ajmi – Independent
Fiona Duke – Liberal Democrats
Maxwell Owen Green – Conservatives
Charles Parkinson – Green Party
Alex Harry Charles Sharples – Reform UK
Samir Vohra – Labour
Preston Rural
Millie Barber – Green Party
Daniel Guise – Liberal Democrats
Maria Jones – Reform UK
Sue Whittam – Conservatives
Valerie Wise – Labour
Preston South East
Jenny Mein – Labour
Andy Pratt – Conservatives
Almas Razakazi – Independent
John Rutter – Liberal Democrats
Marion Seed – Green Party
Nigel Leith Wilson – Reform UK
Preston South West
Kevin Brockbank – Conservative
Laura Jane Dalton – Green Party
Mark Jewell – Liberal Democrats
Nweeda Khan – Labour
Emma Ruth Mead – Independent
Lee Slater – Reform UK
Preston West
Trevor Hart – Conservatives
Michael Christopher McGowan – Labour
John Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jemma Louise Rushe – Reform UK
Dan Thompson – Green Party
