Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voters in Preston head to the polls on Thursday (1st May) for local elections to Lancashire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 51 candidates are standing in the city at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.

The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out across nine Preston divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats. Five independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are also standing, while the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is part of the contest in one of the Preston divisions..

Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.

The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Council's local elections are taking place on 1st May | National World

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

Postal votes must have reached the Preston electoral office by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.

In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Preston City Council.

CANDIDATE LISTS

Below is a breakdown of all the Preston candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

Preston Central East

Frank De Molfetta – Labour

Darrin Anthony Greggans – Reform UK

Al-Yasa Khan – Conservatives

George Kulbacki – Liberal Democrats

Michael Lavalette – Independent

Callum Taylor – Green Party

Preston Central West

Matthew John Brown – Labour

Joe Custodio – Reform UK

Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives

Mike Peak – Liberal Democrats

Jennifer Robinson – Green Party

Preston City

Connor Joseph Dwyer – Labour

Holly Harrison – Green Party

Tayo Korede – Conservatives

Yousuf Motala – Independent

Scott Andrew Pye – Reform UK

Julie Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Preston East

Edward Craven – Liberal Democrats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoffrey Allan Fielden – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Anna Josephine Hindle – Labour

Luke Parker – Reform UK

John Paul Ross – Green Party

Keith Sedgewick – Conservatives

Preston North

Qasim Silman Ajmi – Independent

Fiona Duke – Liberal Democrats

Maxwell Owen Green – Conservatives

Charles Parkinson – Green Party

Alex Harry Charles Sharples – Reform UK

Samir Vohra – Labour

Preston Rural

Millie Barber – Green Party

Daniel Guise – Liberal Democrats

Maria Jones – Reform UK

Sue Whittam – Conservatives

Valerie Wise – Labour

Preston South East

Jenny Mein – Labour

Andy Pratt – Conservatives

Almas Razakazi – Independent

John Rutter – Liberal Democrats

Marion Seed – Green Party

Nigel Leith Wilson – Reform UK

Preston South West

Kevin Brockbank – Conservative

Laura Jane Dalton – Green Party

Mark Jewell – Liberal Democrats

Nweeda Khan – Labour

Emma Ruth Mead – Independent

Lee Slater – Reform UK

Preston West

Trevor Hart – Conservatives

Michael Christopher McGowan – Labour

John Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jemma Louise Rushe – Reform UK

Dan Thompson – Green Party

Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.