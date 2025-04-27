Who can I vote for in Lancaster and Morecambe at the Lancashire County Council local elections 2025?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A total of 50 candidates are standing in the Lancaster district at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the county authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.
Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm.
The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out across 10 Lancaster and Morecambe divisions, the county council equivalent of electoral wards.
The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats. No other parties or independents are standing in the Lancaster district.
Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
Postal votes must have reached the Lancaster electoral office by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.
In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Lancaster City Council.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a breakdown of all the Lancaster district candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
Heysham
Graeme Paul Austin – Reform UK
Sheldon Kent – Liberal Democrats
Catherine Potter – Labour
George Paul Thomson – Green Party
Andrew Paul Gardiner – Conservatives
Lancaster Central
Gina Dowding – Green Party
Thomas William Inman – Conservatives
Derek Kaye – Liberal Democrats
Rob Kelly – Reform UK
Fran Wild – Labour
Lancaster East
Sam Elliot Charlesworth – Labour
Phil Dunster – Liberal Democrats
Connor James Winter – Conservatives
Paul Byron Stubbins – Green Party
Michael Sean Kershaw – Reform UK
Lancaster Rural East
Shaun Patrick Crimmins – Reform UK
Geoff Eales – Labour
Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrats
Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks – Green Party
Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott – Conservatives
Lancaster Rural North
Graham John Dalton – Reform UK
Alan Greenwell – Liberal Democrats
Sonny Remmer-Riley – Labour
Sue Tyldesley – Green Party
Phillippa Williamson – Conservatives
Lancaster South East
Lee David Garner – Reform UK
Daniel Robert Kirk – Conservatives
Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis – Labour
Malcolm Martin – Liberal Democrats
Hamish Mills – Green Party
Morecambe Central
Connor Frazer William Graham – Conservatives
Paul Bernard Hart – Liberal Democrats
Gary Andrew Kniveton – Reform UK
Patrick McMurray – Green Party
Margaret Pattison – Labour
Morecambe North
Sara-Louise Dobson – Green Party
Stuart Morris – Conservative
Jackson Stubbs – Labour
James Pilling – Liberal Democrats
Russell Robert Walsh – Reform UK
Morecambe South
Keith William Budden – Conservatives
Melanie Forrest – Green Party
Martin Gawith – Labour
Bill Jackson – Liberal Democrats
Brian Edward Moore – Reform UK
Skerton
Charles Edwards – Conservatives
James Harvey – Liberal Democrats
Andrew Robert Otway – Green Party
Hilda Jean Parr – Labour
Martyn Sutton – Reform UK
Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.