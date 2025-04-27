Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voters in Chorley and South Ribble head to the polls on Thursday (1st May) for local elections to Lancashire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 86 candidates are standing across the two districts at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.

The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out in 16 Chorley and South Ribble divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding 14 candidates, while the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are standing in seven divisions. One independent candidate – not affiliated to any political party – has also put themselves forward.

Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.

Lancashire County Council's local elections are taking place on 1st May | National World

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for Chorley or South Ribble by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.

In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Chorley Council or South Ribble Borough Council, as appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CANDIDATE LISTS

Below is a breakdown of all the Chorley and South Ribble candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

CHORLEY

Chorley Central

Michaela Cmorej – Reform UK

Debbie Brotherton – Green Party

Jennifer Jane Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Peter Malpas – Conservatives

Chris Snow – Labour

Chorley North

Anne Calderbank – Green Party

Sam Chapman – Conservatives

Moira Crawford – Independent

Hasina Khan – Labour

Aamir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Martin Topp – Reform UK

Chorley Rural East

Sue Baines – Conservatives

Simon Cash – Green Party

David Golden – Liberal Democrats

Greg Heath – Reform UK

Kim Snape – Labour

Chorley Rural West

Sef Churchill – Green Party

Braeden Irvine – Conservatives

Rowan Patrick Power – Liberal Democrats

Mark Wade – Reform UK

Alan Whittaker – Labour

Chorley South

Julia Louise Berry – Labour

Olga Cash – Green Party

Zoe Anastasia Curtis – Liberal Democrats

Lee Hutchinson – Reform UK

Christine Turner – Conservatives

Clayton with Whittle

Mark Edward Clifford – Labour

Amy Louise Coxley – Green Party

George David Ikin – Reform UK

Greg Morgan – Conservatives

Gail Patricia Ormston – Liberal Democrats

Carole Ann Sasaki – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley

Jonathan Close – Reform UK

Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats

Jacob Neal – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Aidy Riggott – Conservatives

Gillian Frances Sharples – Labour

Pauline Margaret Summers – Green Party

Hoghton with Wheelton

John Clemson – Reform UK

Alan Cullens – Conservatives

Penelope Dawber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stephen John Fenn – Liberal Democrats

Mike Graham – Labour

Jon Royle – Green Party

SOUTH RIBBLE

Leyland Central

Mary Green – Conservatives

Arif Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Alan Swindells – Liberal Democrats

Matthew Vincent Tomlinson – Labour

Hannah Alice Whalley – Reform UK

Emma Elisabeth Winterleigh – Green Party

Leyland South

Ellie Close – Reform UK

Tahir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stephen Philip McHugh – Liberal Democrats

Jayne Louise Rear – Conservatives

Wes Roberts – Labour

Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party

Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge

Jeff Couperthwaite – Conservatives

Simon Gummer – Reform UK

Clare Hunter – Labour

Samuel Paul Winterleigh – Green Party

Tim Young – Liberal Democrats

Moss Side and Farrington

Andy Blake – Reform UK

Michael Anthony Green – Conservatives

Anthony Sims – Green Party

Graham Michael Smith – Liberal Democrats

Paul Wharton-Hardman – Labour

Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale

Sue Broady – Green Party

Joan Mary Burrows – Conservatives

Clare Burton-Johnson – Liberal Democrats

Lorenzo More – Reform UK

Elaine Stringfellow – Labour

Penwortham West

Wayne Griffiths – Reform UK

David Howarth – Liberal Democrats

Heike McMurray – Green Party

Ian Danny Watkinson – Labour

Paul Watson – Conservatives

South Ribble East

Fred Cottam – Reform UK

Clare Hales – Green Party

Chris Lomax – Labour

Paul Anthony Valentine – Liberal Democrats

Barrie Yates – Conservatives

South Ribble West

James Joseph Gleeson – Labour

Tom Lord – Reform UK

Angela Turner – Liberal Democrats

Gareth Paul Watson – Conservatives

Christine Jane Winter – Green Party

Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.