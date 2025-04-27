Who can I vote for in Chorley and South Ribble at the Lancashire County Council local elections 2025?
A total of 86 candidates are standing across the two districts at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.
The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out in 16 Chorley and South Ribble divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.
The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 14 candidates, while the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are standing in seven divisions. One independent candidate – not affiliated to any political party – has also put themselves forward.
Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for Chorley or South Ribble by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.
In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Chorley Council or South Ribble Borough Council, as appropriate.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a breakdown of all the Chorley and South Ribble candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
CHORLEY
Chorley Central
Michaela Cmorej – Reform UK
Debbie Brotherton – Green Party
Jennifer Jane Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Peter Malpas – Conservatives
Chris Snow – Labour
Chorley North
Anne Calderbank – Green Party
Sam Chapman – Conservatives
Moira Crawford – Independent
Hasina Khan – Labour
Aamir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Martin Topp – Reform UK
Chorley Rural East
Sue Baines – Conservatives
Simon Cash – Green Party
David Golden – Liberal Democrats
Greg Heath – Reform UK
Kim Snape – Labour
Chorley Rural West
Sef Churchill – Green Party
Braeden Irvine – Conservatives
Rowan Patrick Power – Liberal Democrats
Mark Wade – Reform UK
Alan Whittaker – Labour
Chorley South
Julia Louise Berry – Labour
Olga Cash – Green Party
Zoe Anastasia Curtis – Liberal Democrats
Lee Hutchinson – Reform UK
Christine Turner – Conservatives
Clayton with Whittle
Mark Edward Clifford – Labour
Amy Louise Coxley – Green Party
George David Ikin – Reform UK
Greg Morgan – Conservatives
Gail Patricia Ormston – Liberal Democrats
Carole Ann Sasaki – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley
Jonathan Close – Reform UK
Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats
Jacob Neal – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Aidy Riggott – Conservatives
Gillian Frances Sharples – Labour
Pauline Margaret Summers – Green Party
Hoghton with Wheelton
John Clemson – Reform UK
Alan Cullens – Conservatives
Penelope Dawber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen John Fenn – Liberal Democrats
Mike Graham – Labour
Jon Royle – Green Party
SOUTH RIBBLE
Leyland Central
Mary Green – Conservatives
Arif Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Alan Swindells – Liberal Democrats
Matthew Vincent Tomlinson – Labour
Hannah Alice Whalley – Reform UK
Emma Elisabeth Winterleigh – Green Party
Leyland South
Ellie Close – Reform UK
Tahir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen Philip McHugh – Liberal Democrats
Jayne Louise Rear – Conservatives
Wes Roberts – Labour
Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party
Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge
Jeff Couperthwaite – Conservatives
Simon Gummer – Reform UK
Clare Hunter – Labour
Samuel Paul Winterleigh – Green Party
Tim Young – Liberal Democrats
Moss Side and Farrington
Andy Blake – Reform UK
Michael Anthony Green – Conservatives
Anthony Sims – Green Party
Graham Michael Smith – Liberal Democrats
Paul Wharton-Hardman – Labour
Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale
Sue Broady – Green Party
Joan Mary Burrows – Conservatives
Clare Burton-Johnson – Liberal Democrats
Lorenzo More – Reform UK
Elaine Stringfellow – Labour
Penwortham West
Wayne Griffiths – Reform UK
David Howarth – Liberal Democrats
Heike McMurray – Green Party
Ian Danny Watkinson – Labour
Paul Watson – Conservatives
South Ribble East
Fred Cottam – Reform UK
Clare Hales – Green Party
Chris Lomax – Labour
Paul Anthony Valentine – Liberal Democrats
Barrie Yates – Conservatives
South Ribble West
James Joseph Gleeson – Labour
Tom Lord – Reform UK
Angela Turner – Liberal Democrats
Gareth Paul Watson – Conservatives
Christine Jane Winter – Green Party
