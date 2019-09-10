What happens to elections in Chorley if Lindsay Hoyle MP becomes Speaker of the House of Commons?

Have your say

Elections in Chorley are set to change significantly if its MP is made the new Speaker of the House of Commons.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has emerged as the favourite to replace outgoing Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

On Monday (September 9), Mr Bercow announced he is to stand down as Speaker on October 31 - the current Brexit deadline.

After Mr Bercow's announcement, Sir Lindsay, who has been Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons since 2010, confirmed he will contest the race to replace him.

If Sir Lindsay is successful and is elected as the new Speaker by the House of Commons, it could see dramatic changes to how the Chorley constituency is contested by other political parties.

Firstly, he would resign from the Labour Party.

This is because it is considered essential that the Speaker be seen as an impartial presiding officer within the House of Commons.

He would remain separate from political issues, even in retirement.

However, the Speaker will still deal with their constituents' problems like a normal MP.

In general elections, Sir Lindsay would still stand for election in Chorley.

But historic parliamentary convention states that he will generally be unopposed by the major political parties, who will not field a candidate in the Speaker's constituency.

As well as the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, this would include the Labour Party, to which he currently belongs.

In the three elections held during Mr Bercow's speakership - 2010, 2015, and 2017 - only candidates from minor political parties have stood against him.

This includes the Green Party, UKIP, and independents.

During a general election, Speakers do not campaign on any political issues but simply stand as 'the Speaker seeking re-election'.