'We need a fairer voting system to avoid chaos': letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

After the stunning results for Reform in the recent Lancashire County Council elections, surely now is the time for politicians to seriously consider changing our first-past-the post voting system.

As any A-level politics student will tell you, first past the post (FPTP) is not suitable for a five-party system as now exists in the UK. The haphazard effects of FPTP, combined with the ability of a party to win an absolute majority on a small share of the vote, is a recipe for chaos and a government with no moral authority.

Proportional voting systems exist, where seats match votes and where every vote counts. Such a system would help address the loss of faith and trust in our UK political system. Proportional voting systems are widely used in most European countries, including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A group of MPs have convened an All-Party Group on Democracy to lobby the government to set up a National Commission for Electoral Reform. This would consider the views of experts and the public to recommend a better voting system.

A reformed voting system that ensures a healthy, multi-party democracy cannot come soon enough.

Yours sincerely,

Ken Lamden,

Ormskirk