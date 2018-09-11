WATCH: Three Tommy figures come to three Preston roundabouts to mark 100 years since the end of The First World War

Three Tommy figures have been installed in three Eastway roundabouts to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The six foot figures have been brought to the city by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce (NWLCC) as part of their support for the Lancashire Remembers campaign which has already seen figures placed at Preston railway station and in Accrington.

One of the Tommy figures in Eastway (Photos and video: Johnston Press)

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the NWLCC, said: “We are honoured to be supporting Lancashire Remembers as part of the nationwide campaign There But Not There – a poignant tribute commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“As part of the campaign, a suite of Tommies have been produced to remember those who lost their lives in the 1914 – 1918 war.

The figures were set in place with help from Lancashire County Council workmen.