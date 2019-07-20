Watch as Extinction Rebellion march through the centre of Preston with anti-fracking banners

The first ever Extinction Rebellion protest has taken over the centre of Preston.

The sound of drums and whistles filled the Preston air as dozens of protesters marched down Fishergate followed by a samba band.

The Extinction Rebellion Preston protest down Fishergate (JPIMedia)

Banners on show read 'Ban Fracking', 'Climate Emergency', 'Save Our Lovely Earth', and 'System Change; Not Climate Change'.

READ MORE: Preston's first Extinction Rebellion protest is set to take over the city

The protest, which started at 11am, is the first of its kind in Preston, organised by Extinction Rebellion Lancashire along with other branches from Leeds, Wigan, Liverpool, and Manchester.

A spokesman from the Lancashire branch said: "Lets keep building the momentum for change in Lancashire.

"This will be the first action organised by Extinction Rebellion Preston and we would love it to be well attended so that we stand proudly in solidarity with each other and with non-violent direct action in our hearts."

Watch the video above to see the protest come down Fishergate.