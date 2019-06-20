Voters head to the polls for Farington West by-election following death of popular councillor

Have your say

Voters are heading to the polls today (June 20) to elect two new South Ribble councillors.

Polls opened at 7am in the Farington West ward and will close at 10pm.

A polling station sign

The election for the ward was suspended ahead of the May 2 local elections after one of the candidates, Graham Walton, who was campaigning to defend his seat, died on April 25 while campaigning.

As a result of his passing a new election for both seats in the ward, the other seat being held by Graham’s wife Karen, was announced to take place on June 20.

Voters can vote by going to St Paul’s Church Hall in Church Lane, Farington Moss.

You do not need your polling card in order to vote.

Two candidates will be elected as councillors. The candidates are:

• Emma BUCHANAN (Labour)

• Judith DAVIDSON (Lib Dems)

• Ryan HAMILTON (Labour)

• Alison HESKETH-HOLT (Lib Dems)

• Stephen THURLBOURN (Conservative)

• Karen WALTON (Conservative)