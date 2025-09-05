Veteran Preston councillor steps down for ‘personal reasons’ prompting by-election

A by-election will be held on Preston City Council next month after a long-serving member decided to call it a day – almost 40 years after he first took up his seat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Boswell, who latterly represented the Ashton ward for the ruling Labour group, told the Lancashire Post he was stepping down for “personal reasons”.

Residents of the area will head to the polls to choose his replacement on 16th October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran councillor spent 12 years at the town hall after being elected in 1986, before returning in 2007 for what became an 18-year second stint.

He served as environment and community cabinet member – in the various iterations of the post – for more than a decade and rose to become deputy leader of the council.

In December 2017, he stepped in as acting leader when then council leader Peter Rankin was forced to move aside to undergo treatment for a brain tumour.

After Cllr Rankin retired the following year, shortly before passing away, current leader Matthew Brown secured the top job in a ballot of the Labour group in May 2018. However, Robert Boswell remained in the cabinet until just over a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his departure from the council this week, he said: “After 30 years’ service, including 12 years on the cabinet and many years organising election campaigns in the wards I have represented, I have decided to stand down for personal reasons.”

Candidate nominations for the by-election will be open between 8th and 19th September.

The last day for voters who are not already on the electoral roll to register to take part in the poll is 30th September.

Postal vote applications must be received by 1st October and those for a proxy vote by 8th October.