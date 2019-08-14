Tributes paid to former Garstang and Wyre mayor Bob Sharrock

Tributes have been paid to an ex-councillor and high-profile community activist who has died.

Bob Sharrock, who was in his mid-90s, was a well-known and much-loved figure in Garstang for many years.

He served as town mayor in 1990/91 and mayor of Wyre in 1998/99. He had also been a member of Garstang Town Trust.

He moved to Garstang with his wife, Dorothy, in the early 1980s. Both became active in the community and in the life of St Thomas’s Church.

Bob was born in Upholland in 1925 and took up a career as a gas engineer. During the war he served as a Lancaster bomber flight engineer from 1943, seeing active service and flying in 28 operational flights.

After the war he returned to his role in the gas industry, working in Birmingham, Whiston, Burnley, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands, eventually becoming technical industrial sales engineer with the North West Gas Board. On settling in Garstang, Bob became involved in local politics and civic affairs, joining the local branch of the Liberals.

He had a long-standing interest in the Scout movement and held several posts within the organisation, including as assistant county commissioner in the early 1980s.

In his retirement he was a keen cyclist and was president of Garstang Probus Club in 1996/97. Dorothy died in 2005.

In 2011, he moved to Abbeyfield House, Garstang, where he stayed for several years. More recently, he had lived at an apartment at Bowgreave Rise.

In early 2015 his family organised a ‘surprise’ party for his 90th birthday at Garstang Arts Centre.

The “few friends” who he thought would turn up was a capacity crowd.

His friend, retired Garstang vicar Canon Ron Greenall, who served as mayor’s chaplain during Bob’s year as Wyre mayor, said: “He was a tremendous person to know, full of community spirit and keen to help people.”