TODAY'S SUFFRAGETTES: Which women inspire Prestonians?

According to a recent poll of Prestonians it seems that when it comes to women who inspire them, the people of Preston look very close to home.

Read more stories: Preston could see statue built of suffragette Edith Rigby

Mr and Mrs Sladen named the Queen and Margaret Thatcher as people who inspired them

100 years on: Celebrating today's suffragettes in Lancashire

The poll, which was conducted by the Lancashire Post outside the home of former Suffragette Edith Rigby, found that most of the people interviewed were inspired their mothers.

The sentimental findings showed that Prestonians appreciated the efforts and sacrifices made by their mothers.

Margaret Thatcher and the Queen were also named by interviewees as inspiring women who were dedicated to their work.

Emma Delpinto looks to her mum for inspiration

Emma Delpinto, 20, said: "My mum inspires me. She's been through loads and she just comes out on the other side. She teaches me everything."

Jennifer Smith 25, said: "My biggest role model has been my mum. She just inspires me every day and teaches me everything. Also my older sister as well - I look up to them they're my idols really. They are the people who inspire me the most.

61-year-old Gemma Swarbrick who lives in Preston said she was inspired by women she had worked with who had made names for themselves.

Claire Fendley, 33 said: "My mum inspires me. She's really strong and she just gets on and does stuff."

Terrence Gibbons, 49, who is from Preston and works in construction said he looked up to his mother who had raised five children from the tender age of 16.

Pensioners Mr and Mrs Sladen looked further afield for female inspiration.

When asked who inspired her Mrs Sladen said: "The queen. She is dedicated to her work, she is pleasant - she is a good person."

Mr Sladen argued the case for female politicians who had succeeded in traditionally male environments.

He said: "Maggie Thatcher - I admire any woman that has progressed in what has been a a masculine area for so long. There are women who have come through a very male patriarchal society and have shone through against the odds.

"There are one or two lady politicians who are very strong and very outspoken."