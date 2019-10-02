This is why a by-election has yet to be called in Chorley following the death of councillor Ralph Snape MBE

Have your say

A by-election is yet to be called following the death of Chorley’s longest-serving councillor.

Chorley Council has issued a notice of vacancy for the Chorley North West ward following the death of stalwart Coun Ralph Snape MBE last month.

The notice, which was issued by Returning Officer Gary Hall on Wednesday, September 25, states that an election will be held within 35 days of an election being called.

But a council spokesman said the process of calling the election is “not automatic”.

Rather, an election will only be called once two voters from the Chorley North West ward ask for one in writing – something which has yet to happen.

The wards other two councillors are Labour Coun Aaron Beaver and Ralph’s widow, Independent Coun Joyce Snape.

Ralph died on Sunday, September 15 aged 90. His funeral took place at St Laurence’s Church on Tuesday, September 24.

Speaking at his funeral, Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "It’s very easy to say Mr Chorley, but in Ralph’s case it’s just so true.

"Ralph’s knowledge of his ward and residents was like an A to Z of Chorley.

"He was there for the elderly people - he was there for everyone.

"He was a great campaigner. He was always so popular."