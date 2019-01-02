This is what's planned for the former Garstang Council building following its pre-Christmas sale

A former town council office has a new owner after developers Keyworker Homes met a pre-Christmas sale deadline.

Wyre Council has sold the 105-year-old red brick former Garstang Council building at an undisclosed figure.

The new owners had already applied for and gained planning permission to convert the property into flats, and to build a retail area, perhaps a supermarket, on the site next to High Street car park - even before they owned it.

No project starting date has been announced.

Keyworker Homes is thought to be investing a total of £3m in the project which will be the biggest investment in Garstang’s town centre since 2009 when the £6m Booths store opened.

In a statement, Wyre Council said the sale deal had been completed on December 21.

Keyworker, which has previously stated it is keen to start work, obtained formal planning permission for its project in 2016. The development will see the erection of a three-storey building, following partial demolition of the existing building. The car parking area will be reconfigured.

Wyre Council said it would continue to work closely with the developer to ensure minimal disruption to parking whilst works are ongoing.

Keyworker managing director Eian Bailey said last year the company was “very keen to commence this landmark development”.

Asked then how long would the project take to complete, Mr Bailey said: “There are a number of engineering challenges in retaining the façade to original building. Our specialist contractors are looking at these works now.”

He said demolition would take 12 weeks and construction 14 months but that a number of conditions regarding access existed.