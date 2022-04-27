This Blackpool MP has been banned from travelling to Russia by the Kremlin

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP, Paul Maynard, said he was intrigued to see his name included on a list of nearly 300 MPs, including Mark Menzies of Fylde and Lindsay Hoyle of Chorley, who have been sanctioned with a travel ban by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
Mr Maynard said: “I am a little nonplussed at why they feel this appropriate, but if this is the price I have to pay for supporting the brave citizens of the Ukraine in their fight against the Russian aggression in this unprovoked and illegal act of war, then so be it.
"The United Kingdom has done more than many other nations to train, equip, and arm the Ukrainian defence forces. Putin simply cannot be allowed to get away with this act of aggression and I am steadfast behind the actions of our Government in vital support to Ukraine and her people – sanctioned or not.”