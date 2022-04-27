This Blackpool MP has been banned from travelling to Russia by the Kremlin

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP, Paul Maynard, said he was intrigued to see his name included on a list of nearly 300 MPs, including Mark Menzies of Fylde and Lindsay Hoyle of Chorley, who have been sanctioned with a travel ban by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Mr Maynard said: “I am a little nonplussed at why they feel this appropriate, but if this is the price I have to pay for supporting the brave citizens of the Ukraine in their fight against the Russian aggression in this unprovoked and illegal act of war, then so be it.

