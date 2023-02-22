These are all the places where new houses could be built in Chorley over the next 15 years

Along with neighbouring local authorities in Preston and South Ribble, Chorley Council is currently drawing up the Central Lancashire Local Plan – a document that will guide residential and employment development across the three districts through until 2038.

A public consultation into the initial “preferred options” of areas to be developed has been running since December and closes on Friday (24th February).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 55 sites provisionally suggested for housing in Chorley – and how many homes could be be built on each - are listed below and residents can give their thoughts on what is being proposed by clicking here.

Where should new homes be built in Chorley over the next 15 years - and how many?

Where might new homes be built in Chorley before 2038?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential locations for new housing which are listed in the preferred options consultation are made up of those suggested during three "call for sites" exercises which have taken place since 2019. That process allowed anybody to put forward plots they thought may be suitable for housebuilding, irrespective of whether or not they had an interest in the land.

There was also no requirement for planning permission to be in place for the suggested sites and their inclusion in the preferred options consultation does not alter the fact that they would still have to go through the formal planning application process even if they are ultimately allocated for housing in the Central Lancashire Local Plan.

The list does, however, include sites for which planning permission has already been secured or which are already earmarked for housing under the existing district local plans.

The number of homes that could be accommodated by each site are based either on planning permissions already granted or on the basis of the housing densities proposed to be included in the new local plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list in full

North of Bonds Lane, Adlington - 92

Carrington Road, Adlington -25

Westhoughton Road, Adlington - 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land south east of Belmont Road/Abbey Grove, Adlington - 139

Land at Drinkwater Farm, Windsor Drive, Brinscall - 12

Parcels of land at Buckshaw Village - 80

Charter Lane, Charnock Richard - 76

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camelot Theme Park, Charnock Richard - 564

Froom Street, Chorley - 53

Bagganley Lane, Chorley - 140

Land at Eaves Green, off Lower Burgh Way, Chorley - 57

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land 120m south west of 21, Lower Burgh Way, Chorley - 201

Cowling Farm, Chorley - 234

Crosse Hall Lane, Chorley - 76

Woodlands, Southport Road, Chorley - 97

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Knowley, Blackburn Road, Chorley - 246

Botany Bay/Great Knowley, Blackburn Road, Chorley - 333

Cabbage Hall Fields, Chorley - 17

Land adjacent to Northgate Drive, Chorley - 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bengal Street Depot, Chorley - 80

Former Gasworks, Bengal Street, Chorley - 21

Little Knowley Farm, Chorley - 383

Cockers Farm, Limbrick, - 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westwood Road, Clayton Brook/Green -23

Land east of Wigan Road, Clayton-le-Woods - 280

Land adjoining Cuerden Residential Park, Nell Lane, Clayton-le-Woods - 126

Cuerden Lodge, Clayton-le-Woods - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land north of Hewlett Avenue, Coppull - 67

Mountain Road, Coppull - 17

Land adjacent to Blainscough Hall, Blainscough Lane, Coppull - 123

Coppull Enterprise Centre, Mill Lane, Coppull - 86

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orchards Heys Farm, Coppull - 17

270, Preston Road, Coppull - 5

Out Lane, Croston - 186

Land east of Tincklers Lane, Eccleston - 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land South of Parr Lane, Eccleston - 34

Land South West of The Green and Langton Brow, Eccleston - 32

Land at Tincklers Lane, Eccleston - 80

Pear Tree Lane, Euxton - 125

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land between Pear Tree Lane and School Lane, Euxton - 180

11, Wigan Road, Euxton - 11

Finnington Trading Estate, Finnington - 40

Land east of New Street, Mawdesley - 41

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to the rear of New Street, Mawdesley - 7

Land east of New Street, Mawdesley - 11

Land off Gorsey Lane, Mawdesley - 67

Crow Nest Cottage, Mawdesley - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land off Blackburn Road, Wheelton - 48

Blackburn Road, Wheelton - 10

Land North of Hill Top Farm, Whittle-le-Woods - 50

Hill Top Farm, Whittle-le-Woods - 47

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land off Hill Top Lane, Whittle-le-Woods - 3

Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods - 280

Land adjacent to Delph Way, Whittle-le-Woods - 102

Land bounded by Town Lane and Lucas Lane, Whittle-le-Woods - 53

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad