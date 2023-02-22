These are all the places where new houses could be built in Chorley over the next 15 years
Chorley residents are being reminded to have their say on the sites that could be earmarked for new housing in the borough over the course of the next 15 years.
Along with neighbouring local authorities in Preston and South Ribble, Chorley Council is currently drawing up the Central Lancashire Local Plan – a document that will guide residential and employment development across the three districts through until 2038.
A public consultation into the initial “preferred options” of areas to be developed has been running since December and closes on Friday (24th February).
The 55 sites provisionally suggested for housing in Chorley – and how many homes could be be built on each - are listed below and residents can give their thoughts on what is being proposed by clicking here.
>>» Find out how many homes could be built in Chorley in the years ahead and the background to the Central Lancashire Local Plan
Where might new homes be built in Chorley before 2038?
The potential locations for new housing which are listed in the preferred options consultation are made up of those suggested during three "call for sites" exercises which have taken place since 2019. That process allowed anybody to put forward plots they thought may be suitable for housebuilding, irrespective of whether or not they had an interest in the land.
There was also no requirement for planning permission to be in place for the suggested sites and their inclusion in the preferred options consultation does not alter the fact that they would still have to go through the formal planning application process even if they are ultimately allocated for housing in the Central Lancashire Local Plan.
The list does, however, include sites for which planning permission has already been secured or which are already earmarked for housing under the existing district local plans.
The number of homes that could be accommodated by each site are based either on planning permissions already granted or on the basis of the housing densities proposed to be included in the new local plan.
The list in full
North of Bonds Lane, Adlington - 92
Carrington Road, Adlington -25
Westhoughton Road, Adlington - 18
Land south east of Belmont Road/Abbey Grove, Adlington - 139
Land at Drinkwater Farm, Windsor Drive, Brinscall - 12
Parcels of land at Buckshaw Village - 80
Charter Lane, Charnock Richard - 76
Camelot Theme Park, Charnock Richard - 564
Froom Street, Chorley - 53
Bagganley Lane, Chorley - 140
Land at Eaves Green, off Lower Burgh Way, Chorley - 57
Land 120m south west of 21, Lower Burgh Way, Chorley - 201
Cowling Farm, Chorley - 234
Crosse Hall Lane, Chorley - 76
Woodlands, Southport Road, Chorley - 97
Great Knowley, Blackburn Road, Chorley - 246
Botany Bay/Great Knowley, Blackburn Road, Chorley - 333
Cabbage Hall Fields, Chorley - 17
Land adjacent to Northgate Drive, Chorley - 20
Bengal Street Depot, Chorley - 80
Former Gasworks, Bengal Street, Chorley - 21
Little Knowley Farm, Chorley - 383
Cockers Farm, Limbrick, - 11
Westwood Road, Clayton Brook/Green -23
Land east of Wigan Road, Clayton-le-Woods - 280
Land adjoining Cuerden Residential Park, Nell Lane, Clayton-le-Woods - 126
Cuerden Lodge, Clayton-le-Woods - 8
Land north of Hewlett Avenue, Coppull - 67
Mountain Road, Coppull - 17
Land adjacent to Blainscough Hall, Blainscough Lane, Coppull - 123
Coppull Enterprise Centre, Mill Lane, Coppull - 86
Orchards Heys Farm, Coppull - 17
270, Preston Road, Coppull - 5
Out Lane, Croston - 186
Land east of Tincklers Lane, Eccleston - 22
Land South of Parr Lane, Eccleston - 34
Land South West of The Green and Langton Brow, Eccleston - 32
Land at Tincklers Lane, Eccleston - 80
Pear Tree Lane, Euxton - 125
Land between Pear Tree Lane and School Lane, Euxton - 180
11, Wigan Road, Euxton - 11
Finnington Trading Estate, Finnington - 40
Land east of New Street, Mawdesley - 41
Land to the rear of New Street, Mawdesley - 7
Land east of New Street, Mawdesley - 11
Land off Gorsey Lane, Mawdesley - 67
Crow Nest Cottage, Mawdesley - 8
Land off Blackburn Road, Wheelton - 48
Blackburn Road, Wheelton - 10
Land North of Hill Top Farm, Whittle-le-Woods - 50
Hill Top Farm, Whittle-le-Woods - 47
Land off Hill Top Lane, Whittle-le-Woods - 3
Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods - 280
Land adjacent to Delph Way, Whittle-le-Woods - 102
Land bounded by Town Lane and Lucas Lane, Whittle-le-Woods - 53
Source: Central Lancashire Local Plan Preferred Options Consultation, Part One