Theresa May announced St Annes native Stephen Barclay as her new Brexit Secretary

The new Brexit Secretary has been announced - and he's from Lancashire.

Leave-supporting Stephen Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, has been promoted to Brexit Secretary from a ministerial role in the Department for Health.

Stephen Barclay from St Annes has been promoted to Brexit Secretary from a ministerial role in the Department for Health, Downing Street said (Photo: PA)

The appointment came after Conservative MP Michael Gove reportedly turned down the post after saying he would only take it if he could renegotiate the EU withdrawal agreement.

Mr Barclay was brought up in St Annes and educated at King Edward VII School in St Annes.

Speaking outside his departmental office, Environment Secretary Mr Gove was asked if he had confidence in the Prime Minister and replied: "I absolutely do."

He added: "I am looking forward to continuing to work with all colleagues in Government and in Parliament to get the best future for Britain."

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Mrs May was "very pleased" that Mr Gove will stay on and "continue doing the important work he is doing".

Tory MP Amber Rudd has also made a dramatic return to Theresa May's Cabinet as the Prime Minister sought to bolster her position following the backlash to her Brexit deal.