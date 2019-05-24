Theresa May announced she will step down as Prime Minister

Have your say

Theresa May has announced she will step down as Prime Minister on June 7.

It means that a Conservative leadership contest will now get underway.

In her resignation speech today the PM said: "It is a matter of deep regret that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.

"My successor will have to find a consensus.

"Consensus will only be possible if those on both sides of the debate 'compromise'."

In the tearful speech she added: "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold.

"The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."