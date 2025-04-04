The 51 Preston candidates standing in Lancashire County Council's 'last ever' local elections
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The hopefuls looking to represent the city at County Hall will be battling it out across nine divisions – the county council equivalent of electoral wards – at the poll on 1st May.
The list of nominations shows that Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
Five independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are also standing, while the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is part of the contest in one of the Preston divisions.
The present political make-up at County Hall – after taking into account changes of allegiance over the past four years – sees the ruling Conservative group with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
A government-ordered shake-up means this is likely to be the final election to Lancashire County Council, 136 years after it was formed.
The authority – and the 14 other councils across Lancashire – are set to be scrapped and replaced with a handful of new ones. On the government’s current timetable, that process is expected to be completed before the point at which the county council would otherwise be due to hold another election in 2029.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
Mark Wynn, Lancashire County Council’s electoral returning officer and chief executive, said: “The elections in May are your chance to have your say about who will take decisions on the many vital services which the county council delivers over the next four years.
“If you are not yet registered to vote, or wish to apply for a postal vote, there is still time, but you need to act quickly as the deadline is fast approaching.”
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
In order to vote in the Lancashire County Council elections, you must be on the electoral register.
If you have not voted for a while or have changed your name or address, you might not be registered to vote, but you can check by contacting Preston City Council, the electoral registration office for Preston residents.
You can register online or by obtaining a paper form and returning it to the city council. The deadline for registration for the county council elections is 11th April at 11.59pm.
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you will need to obtain a voter authority certificate, which can be done online, or with help from the Preston’s electoral registration office. The deadline for applying for a certificate is 5pm on 23rd April.
HOW DO I VOTE BY POST OR BY PROXY?
To register for a postal vote, you must apply by 5pm on 14th April – you can do so online or by obtaining a paper form from, and returning it to, Preston City Council’s election registration office.
If you would like someone else to vote in person on your behalf, you can apply for a proxy vote. The deadline is 5pm on 23rd April.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a breakdown of all the Preston candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
Preston Central East
Frank De Molfetta – Labour
Darrin Anthony Greggans – Reform UK
Al-Yasa Khan – Conservatives
George Kulbacki – Liberal Democrats
Michael Lavalette – Independent
Callum Taylor – Green Party
Preston Central West
Matthew John Brown – Labour
Joe Custodio – Reform UK
Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives
Mike Peak – Liberal Democrats
Jennifer Robinson – Green Party
Preston City
Connor Joseph Dwyer – Labour
Holly Harrison – Green Party
Tayo Korede – Conservatives
Yousuf Motala – Independent
Scott Andrew Pye – Reform UK
Julie Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Preston East
Edward Craven – Liberal Democrats
Geoffrey Allan Fielden – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Anna Josephine Hindle – Labour
Luke Parker – Reform UK
John Paul Ross – Green Party
Keith Sedgewick – Conservatives
Preston North
Qasim Silman Ajmi – Independent
Fiona Duke – Liberal Democrats
Maxwell Owen Green – Conservatives
Charles Parkinson – Green Party
Alex Harry Charles Sharples – Reform UK
Samir Vohra – Labour
Preston Rural
Millie Barber – Green Party
Daniel Guise – Liberal Democrats
Maria Jones – Reform UK
Sue Whittam – Conservatives
Valerie Wise – Labour
Preston South East
Jenny Mein – Labour
Andy Pratt – Conservatives
Almas Razakazi – Independent
John Rutter – Liberal Democrats
Marion Seed – Green Party
Nigel Leith Wilson – Reform UK
Preston South West
Kevin Brockbank – Conservative
Laura Jane Dalton – Green Party
Mark Jewell – Liberal Democrats
Nweeda Khan – Labour
Emma Ruth Mead – Independent
Lee Slater – Reform UK
Trevor Hart – Conservatives
Michael Christopher McGowan – Labour
John Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jemma Louise Rushe – Reform UK
Dan Thompson – Green Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.