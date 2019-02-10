STORM ERIK: Building 'open as usual' after the roof is repaired at County Hall's Preston register office

Have your say

County Hall is open as usual after damage caused to Preston register office's roof was repaired.

The roof of Lancashire County Council's register office in Preston was badly damaged on Saturday morning after Storm Erik brought winds of 70mph to the red rose county.

Debris in Arthur Street

Parts of the roof were scattered across Arthur Street, which was closed by workmen from Austin Watson Builders and Construction Ltd to clear the road of any debris.

READ MORE: STORM ERIK: Marriage ceremonies go ahead despite County Hall roof damage at Preston registry office

This afternoon a spokesman from the county council said that the roof has been repaired and offices will be open as usual.

They said: "The roof on Christ Church Precinct near County Hall, Preston, has been repaired following damage caused by Storm Erik yesterday.

Arthur Street was closed while the debris was cleared

"The registry office is open as usual.

"Offices will be open to LCC employees as usual on Monday."