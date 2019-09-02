'Stop the Coup' Protest in Preston

Protesters took to the streets all over the UK to demonstrate against Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament and Preston was no different.

Dr Patrick Randolph-Qinney, reader in Biological and Forensic Anthropology at The University of Central Lancashire, told the Post he was in the city for Saturday’s ‘Stop the Coup’ protests over the “manipulation of the British political system” by the current administration.

He said: “I was in South Africa until Brexit. I’m very strongly against it and I’m very strongly Remain.

“I understand the problems in terms of the perceptions of the EU.

“But this is about a Government that has systematically lied and about the manipulation of the British political system.

“Hopefully this will be the straw that broke the camel’s back. This is a fight for the future of British democracy.”

Mike Hendry also went to the demo in Preston, from Chorley. He said: “I understand why Leave voters are frustrated.

“But there is no mandate for leaving on World Trade Organisation terms.”