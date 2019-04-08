Staycations are on the rise since Brexit vote

Ask anyone about their concerns relating to Brexit and many people will talk about the impact on their holidays.

While uncertainty looms, people are starting to look at their summer holidays, with a reported boost to staycations in the UK.

Research from personal finance comparison site Finder.com found that more than 56 per cent of Brits are choosing holidays in the UK over EU mini-breaks.

A staycation is a holiday spent in your own home country rather than abroad usually one you have driven to.

Barclays conducted a survey of more than 2,000 UK holidaymakers and found that 54 per cent of adults who opted to holiday in the UK do so as a result of their own choice, while also taking into account cost and price.

While 35 per cent said there were no barriers to them taking holidays overseas, they simply chose to remain in the UK.

Lucie Stirling owns Arden House B&B in Arundel.

“We generally welcome a good number of overseas visitors - mainly German, Dutch, and Belgian as well as from further afield, and numbers appear to be returning to normal this year.

“Arundel remains popular with our UK visitors because it appeals to a wide range of interests. The castle is naturally a major draw but even out of season the town is attractive to those wishing to walk, cycle, bird-watch, antique-hunt, or simply enjoy the fantastic range of independent shops and restaurants, and stunning architecture and landscapes.

“We’re also very busy during Goodwood festival periods, but I’d love to see UK visitors choosing Arundel as a great destination for a longer staycations, because there are so many wonderful places to visit in the surrounding area.”

To encourage young people to discover what our country has on offer VisitEngland launched its #MyMicrogap campaign last year.

Clare Mullin, VisitBritain/VisitEngland director of marketing, said: “From walking with Alpacas in the Lake District to road-tripping through the North York Moors National Park, from sampling the food stalls in Pop Brixton in London to unleashing your creative side painting murals in Manchester, we want young Brits to discover the great experiences right here on their doorstep.

“By igniting the passion to holiday at home and encouraging young Brits to try something new we can boost growth from tourism now, spreading its economic benefits across more of the year and cement the holiday habits of the future.”

In the last few years research by VisitEngland found that travel habits of young British people showed less than a quarter of 18-34 year olds were likely to take a career break to travel in the next three years.

So where should you go?

Travel Supermarket looked at the top 10 places to visit.

It included Cornwall with its stunning beaches and the Eden project, Devon, the Lake District, London, North Wales, Scottish Highlands, Edinburgh, Isle of Wight, Norfolk Broads and even Blackpool.

If the weather is anything like it was last summer a week in Cornwall on a sandy beach could feel like the coast of Spain.