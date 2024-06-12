Speaker Lindsay Hoyle set to lose Chorley seat claims main election rival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Holden-Crowther's unexpected announcement that he is standing as a candidate for Democracy for Chorley in the general election has prompted serious questions about whether the Speaker and former Chorley MP will be able to hold the seat he first won in 1997 — especially in view of his rival's strong performance in recent elections and clear focus on the unfairness faced by voters in Chorley.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Voters in Chorley have five options on the ballot paper at the general election, but seemingly only two candidates have any chance of winning the seat, given its unique electoral configuration.

The Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is widely known and needs no introduction, but his main rival at the general election, Ben Holden-Crowther, is perhaps less known in the North West, considering that he is actually from West Berkshire, more than 200 miles away from Chorley.

Mr Holden-Crowther spoke to the BBC as part of local election coverage this year

Even so, as an election candidate he has been remarkably successful considering that he is only 24 years old. In the Police and Crime Commissioner elections for the Thames Valley held on 2nd May of this year, Mr. Holden-Crowther won almost 50,000 votes, and is now determined to mirror this campaigning success in what he describes as "the most unfair constituency in the country".

On launching his campaing Mr. Holden-Crowther said "Chorley is the only constituency across the whole country where a proper election cannot take place on 4th July. Voters in Chorley must be able to exercise their democratic rights at general elections just like everyone else."

He added: "They should have the possibility of choosing a candidate based on their political priorities, and not be forced to appoint a referee for MPs, selected in Westminster, who does not need a constituency seat to carry out their role."

What's very clear at this election is that many people in Chorley are fed up of the town being the grey bit on the electoral map, without a real voice at this important election. Candidates therefore think this could be a much close racer than the public may expect.