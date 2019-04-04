South Ribble's MP gets new role in Theresa May's Government

Have your say

South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy has taken up a Government post in Theresay May's latest reshuffle following a raft of Brexit resignations.

Mrs May's parliamentary private secretary and South Ribble MP Seema takes the rank of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department of Health, replacing Steve Brine, who resigned on March 25.

The Prime Minister has filled a number of other Government posts.

Swindon North MP Justin Tomlinson has been promoted within the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to become minister of state for disabled people, filling a gap left by Sarah Newton's resignation on March 13.

Mr Tomlinson's role as junior DWP minister is taken by Colchester MP Will Quince.

Conservative deputy chairman and Braintree MP James Cleverly becomes parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union, replacing Chris Heaton-Harris, who resigned on Wednesday.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson becomes parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, filling the gap left by Richard Harrington on March 25.

Torbay MP Kevin Foster will be a junior minister at the Wales Office and assistant government whip, replacing Nigel Adams, who quit on Wednesday.

Mr Foster will also be an unpaid parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office while Chloe Smith is on maternity leave.