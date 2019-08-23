South Ribble dual carriageway plan: bid for further funding

Plans to turn one of Central Lancashire’s busiest roads into a dual carriageway could receive a boost if a bid for £50m of extra funding is successful.

The proposal to upgrade the A582 between Cuerden and the outskirts of Preston city centre has been selected as one of 16 projects across the North of England which have been pitched to government in an attempt to secure a share of £3.5bn from a new highways fund.

The single-lane sections of the A582 could be turned into a dual carriageway (image: Google Streetview)

The long-discussed plan would see all those sections of the route which are currently single carriageway widened to become two lanes in each direction.

The work would run from the A582’s junction with the A6 and along Farington Way and Flensburg Way through to the ‘tank roundabout’; and Penwortham Way to just before the Broad Oak roundabout, beyond which point the road is already dualled.

The B5253 section of Flensburg Way from the Farington household waste recycling centre to Longmeanygate would also be turned into a dual carriageway under the plans.

The B5253 section of Flensberg Way would also become two lanes in each direction under the plans

The project is one of several due to be delivered by the Lancashire, Preston and South Ribble City Deal to bring new infrastructure, housing and jobs to the region.

But it emerged earlier this year that the scheme was facing “budget pressures”. Papers presented to a City Deal meeting back in March revealed that plans were in place to bridge the shortfall – including an attempt to get the project added to the Transport for the North (TfN) wish list of schemes to be submitted to government.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that other sources of funding are likely to be required to make the project a reality.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “If successful, this funding will contribute towards the total costs associated with a wider programme of works that are yet to be finalised and are subject to planning approval.”

It is not thought that work on the scheme could begin before the end of 2021, because the often lengthy process of acquiring compulsory purchase orders for adjoining land would have to be undertaken first. A planning application is also expected to be submitted to South Ribble Borough Council next year.

The government’s National Roads Fund totals £28.3bn – £3.5bn of which has been reserved for locally-submitted projects. The strategic transport body TfN has applied for £700m worth of schemes across the North.

County Cllr Michael Green, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for economic development, welcomed the fact that the A582 plan had been put forward for consideration.

“We’re pleased that TfN has recognised the strength and quality of our proposals for the widening of the A582.

“The widening work will add capacity, improve access to new housing areas and local communities, and open up new opportunities for business. This will benefit people in South Ribble, Preston and further afield, helping to grow our economy.

“We’re always keen to make the most of opportunities to bring additional funding to Lancashire, so that we can make schemes happen.”