Shock 'u-turn' sees plans to house asylum seekers at Park Hall Hotel scrapped

Chorley Council has yet to make a statement on the outcome of the meeting, but the Post understands that the hotel will not be used for asylum seekers as previously planned.

The apparent 'u-turn' follows a meeting which reportedly took place last night between the Council and the Government.

It comes just days after Park Hall Hotel itself confirmed that all 105 rooms had been leased to Government contractor Serco to house asylum seekers.

Plans to turn Park Hall Hotel into housing for asylum seekers have been scrapped following crunch talks between Chorley Council and the Government last night (Thursday, February 10)

The u-turn leaves the future of Park Hall uncertain, with many of those with weddings booked still waiting to hear back from the hotel.

On Monday (February 7), Chorley Council hit out at the Government for keeping them in the dark over the plans to repurpose the hotel as housing for asylum seekers. Yesterday, the Council said it had no update on the situation.

In a statement to the Post, the authority said it was infuriated with how the Government had managed the situation, saying those seeking asylum should not be "dumped on a community with no proper planning".

It said it should have been consulted on the plans beforehand and said it had demanded an explanation from the Home Office.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Unfortunately, this is a classic example of the government’s uncoordinated approach to dealing with what is a really important issue.

"There doesn’t appear to be any foresight or planning and all we have had is a four line email that we came into at work on Monday outlining a proposal to utilise the hotel for temporary accommodation.

"We need to get more details of what the plans are and whether or not this is for asylum seekers but while we have continued to do our bit to support the relocation of communities in need it has to be done in a managed way and not just dumped on a community with no proper planning.

"We’ve raised this issue previously with the Secretary of State Priti Patel and she had reassured us that any such activity would be done in a managed and coordinated way but that seems to have been completely ignored.

"We will be contacting the Government straight away to find out exactly what’s happening and why we have not been involved until right at the last minute."

Chorley Council has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...