Highways England have released details of ongoing and new road improvements taking place during the coming week.

All road improvements listed below are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Roadworks to watch out for across the North West this week - October 1 to October 7, 2018

Highways bosses have assured drivers that all improvement work will be carried with as little disruption as possible.

Here are the latest planned roadworks:

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2019. The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight (10pm to 6am) between junction 16 and junction 17 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (1, 2, 3, and 4 October) for gantry installation. A 10pm to 8am closure on Friday (5 October) is provisional.

M6 Junction 19 Knutsford

Occasional work – such as ground investigations – is taking place as part of plans for a major improvement of the roundabout and junction. This requires occasional overnight lane and slip road closures.

M6 Junction 20 (Swineyard Lane)

Maintenance and repair work is taking place to the bridge which carries Swineyard Lane over the M6 at junction 20 near Sworton Heath, south of Lymm. Hard shoulder closures, narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place in both directions to ensure the maintenance scheme can be delivered safely. The scheme is due to be finished in early 2019.

M6 junction 40 resurfacing

We’re resurfacing the junction in 8pm to 6am overnight work next week. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place for the the following closures:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, 1, 2, 3 and 4 October – southbound exit slip closed.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights 5, 6 and 7 October – full closure of junction 40 with all slip roads closed.

56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link

Work is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers and improve drainage on the M56. Temporary narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place during the project and some overnight lane and carriageway closures will also be needed. The scheme is due to be finished in the autumn.

M56 Junctions 11 to 12

Temporary narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are in place under the A533 Expressway while bridge maintenance work takes place. The scheme is due to be completed in early 2019.

M57/M58 Switch Island

Construction work is taking place on a £3 million scheme to improve journeys and safety at Switch Island. All of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of winter 2018/19.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished in the winter.

M60 Brinnington Road bridge

Improvement work to the bridge over the M60 between junctions 26 and 27 is currently taking place, and due to be completed by November. No work will be taking place on the motorway but temporary traffic lights will be in place on the bridge itself. For safety reasons, a closure of Goyt Road will also be required at the junction of with Brinnington Road with localised signed diversion routes. The improvements include increasing the bridge barrier heights and measures to prevent unauthorised pedestrian access onto the bridge.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2020.

M65 Junction 5 and Junction 6 improvements

Work has started on a £350,000, 2-part, project to provide safer, smoother and more reliable journeys around junction 5 and junction 6 of the motorway. The first phase involves adding a second lane to the exit sip road along the westbound carriageway at junction 5. While we are doing this work the slip road will be totally closed for 4 consecutive weekends – the 3rd of which is this weekend - between 9pm each Friday and 5am on the following Monday. Clearly-signed motorway diversions will be in place. The second phase of work, along the westbound carriageway itself at junction 6, will be taking place over the weekend beginning Friday 12 October. We’ll be improving drainage and flood resilience between the exit slip road and entry slip road. The westbound carriageway will be totally closed between 10pm on Friday 12 October and 5am on Monday 15 October but a straightforward ‘up and over’ diversion – leaving the motorway at the exit slip road and rejoining it via the entry slip road - will be in place.

A66 Eden Valley

Weekend closures for the £5 million of carriageway construction, resurfacing and other repairs along 7 sections of the A66 between Penrith and Brough – including the main work between Kirkby Thore and Low Moor have now started. Including this weekend (from tonight, Friday 28 September) there’ll be 4 further successive weekend closures of the carriageway between 10pm each Friday night and 3am on the following Monday morning.