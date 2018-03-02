Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans calls for more to be done about Lancashire's pothole problem

Nigel Evans MP has called for more to be done to rid Lancashire of its pothole problem.
The MP for Ribble Valley has called for urgent action on Lancashire’s pothole problem.

Nigel Evans MP, who has represented the constituency since 1992, said: “It is no secret that the roads in the Ribble Valley are a shambles, almost every weekend I battle around various parts of the constituency battling the maze of potholes.

“Not only are these a costly nuisance for motorists, they are a major hazard to the considerable number of cyclists in the area – it only takes one pothole to dismount a cyclist.”

Recently, Mr Evans tabled several parliamentary questions on the issue of potholes to the Department for Transport.

The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport, Jesse Norman, said: “The Government, for the first time, has set up a dedicated fund for potholes.

"This is providing local highway authorities in England, outside London, £296 million between 2016 and 2021, including an extra £46 million announced in the 2017 autumn Budget.”

Nigel Evans also addressed concerns about the effect the current weather will have on the already-deteriorating roads and the action he is taking. He said: “The ‘Beast from the East’ and Storm Emma will only cause further damage to our roads.

"After the extreme weather has ceased, I call on Lancashire County Council to conduct a survey of all Lancashire’s roads to prioritise the worst areas for repair.

"I understand that the Council may not have the appropriate resources available to do this, and so I have also called on the Minister for Local Government, Sajid Javid, to release more funds for Councils to address the chronic problem of potholes.”