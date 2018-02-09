Retirement village set for Grimsargh countryside

An all-inclusive retirement village – including a care home, bungalows and a GP surgery – is set for land in rural Lancashire amid concern over countryside development.

The village, for land west of Preston Road in Grimsargh, was approved at the city planning committee by seven votes to four.

It means that a 60-bed care home for the over 55s, 60 apartments, 20 bungalows, a doctors surgery will form the complex, which is currently undeveloped countryside.

Speaking at the committee, Preston Rural East ward councillor Ron Woollam said: “Grimsargh has already seen its fair share of development. It’s had a major impact on the rural aspect of the village and does upset me and concern me greatly.

“Once we’ve done this we’ll never get it back.”

Coun Woollam added: “Yes there is a need for suitable homes for the elderly but all together on one site? They should be spread among the community.”

Committee member Coun Peter Moss put his support behind the application, saying: “There’s always been a focus on people at the start of their housing career and less focus on those at the latter stages of their housing career.

“We need appropriate accommodation for people to live independently for longer to reduce costs for hospitals, social care and the community in general.”