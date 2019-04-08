Residents in Goosnargh and Whittingham to hold protest against overdevelopment

A Lancashire village is staging a demonstration as part of its fight against overdevelopment.

Residents in Goosnargh and Whittingham have been on the war path since last year with concerns that their area is being swamped by new builds.

Organiser of the protest group Goosnargh and Whittingham Against Overdevelopment Michelle Woodburn said: “The general feeling is that we need to hold a village protest regarding all the applications that are swamping our villages of Whittingham and Goosnargh.

“It is relentless and we feel we must do something to show Preston City Council and the greedy developers that we are a united force and will not stand for this madness.”

The protest was instigated following an application to build 80 homes on land to the rear of the Stags Head, South of Whittingham Lane in Goosnargh.

According to planning documents applicant Setantii Holdings will bring the homes, 35 per cent of which will be affordable, to the village as a “mix of both detached and semi detached dwellings of two to five beds”.

Michelle has called on residents to lodge their objections to the plans with Preston City Council.

In order to drum up support for the protest she is also calling for volunteers to deliver leaflets to make residents aware of the demo.

It takes place on Goosnargh Village Green on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm.