Religious groups commit to Faith Covenant in Preston

Multiple faith leaders in Preston have committed to strengthening their relationships and cooperation after signing a covenant.

Christians, Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus all gathered at St John’s Minster in Church Street on Thursday, June 7 to make the pledge.

Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Faith Group Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham, was present and spoke at the meeting.

Principles they put their names to include the freedom to practice their beliefs and to raise their voices in public debate, within the framework of UK law.

It also stated that public services and faith-based social action would respect service users from all backgrounds, with no discrimination.

Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Preston City Council, also made a speech. He said: “We are a city of diversity and also of cohesion.

“I am immensely proud of the way we are able to live and work together – every week you will find members of our different faith communities out on the streets, working with the homeless.

“This faith covenant is just the start.”

It is hoped that the Faith Covenant will raise the profile of the work of voluntary, community and faith sectors with the emphasis on the faith groups.

They aim to work alongside the city council in the design and delivery of services to the public and their communities.

Faith groups also pledged to work bring the poorest and most isolated members of the community into the fold, serving people in their areas equally.

The city council, the 12th local authority to sign a City Faith Covenant, will work with faith groups to “promote cohesion and mobilise social action”.