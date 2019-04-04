Proposals to build 95 homes in Broughton blocked

Proposals to build 95 homes in Broughton were blocked by planners at Preston City Council.

Councillors at the authority rejected the plans for the housing development at land off Garstang Road in a unanimous vote.

Officers had advised members to refuse the application from Gladman Developments on the basis that it would “lead to an unplanned and inappropriate expansion of a rural village” and was contrary to the Broughton Neighbourhood Development Plan (BNDP).

Speaking ahead of the vote at Town Hall today chairman of Broughton Parish Council Pat Hastings said: “This site is not one designated in the BNDP.

"The parish had 725 dwellings in 2017, by the end of 2020 there will be over 1,000 and there are applications, reserve matters and full planning permissions for a further 1,200.”

To convince councillors to give plans the go-ahead Chris Lee of Gladman Developments told them that it was an “eminently logical site for development” and warned that an appeal would be “costly and unnecessary for all parties”.

Broughton resident John Pye and city coun Tony Cartwright also spoke to object to the plans for the build, urging councillors to block plans.

Mr Pye said: “There was overwhelming support for our Neighbourhood Plan which had been adopted before this application came to committee.”