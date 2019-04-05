Proposals for 147 homes in Grimsargh get the go-ahead

Councillors paved the way for 147 new homes to come to Grimsargh by voting in support of the plans unanimously.

It means applicant Story Homes now has the green light for details of the proposals including the scale, appearance, layout and landscaping of the build.

The development, which already has outline planning permission, is set to come to 8.05ha of land off Preston Road.

Story Homes’ planning manager, Siobhan Sweeney said: “We are delighted to have received the backing of Preston City Council in respect of our planned development of 147 new homes in Grimsargh.

“We have worked closely with the council to design a scheme that is not only high-quality, but will also complement the existing character of Grimsargh.

“Our proposals will also provide local contractors with opportunities for work, and there will be knock on benefits for local supply chains,businesses and services.”

Speaking at a development planning committee meeting at Town Hall on Thursday, Siobhan told councillors that there is a “generous amount of open space” planned the scheme.

Although one councillor raised concerns about the lack of bungalows planned and another wanted to know why some garages would not be big enough for cars the council voted to give the plans the green light.

The development includes a mix of one to five-bedroom properties across a variety of house types including 35 per cent affordable housing.

Story Homes is due to contribute around £300,000 towards education as well as providing an onsite equipped play area for use by the wider community.

The scheme will also generate a Community Infrastructure Levy payment of about £1.2m which the council can use to fund infrastructure projects which support the community.

Work on the site is due to start in the Summer with the first homes due to complete in Spring 2020.