Preston's Here for Humanity to host Plungington's first councillor surgery in two years

Tomorrow, Preston’s Here for Humanity are hosting Plungington's first councillor surgery in over two years, in response to increasing concerns over anti-social behaviour.

Members of the Plungington community, people who work there, or those who have a vested interest in the area, are invited to Here for Humanity's building on Eldon Street tomorrow evening, where they can speak to three of their local councillors for the first time since the outbreak of Covid.

Chris Murray, the founder of Here for Humanity said: “Plungington is by far being portrayed in local press and on social media to be the worst area in the city at the moment, with so many new HMOs, car break ins and burglaries it’s understandable why.

“We will have the 3 elected councillors for Plungington and they are prepared to listen to their complaints about all the recent crime, fly tipping amongst other things, and hopefully together make the area better."

At 7 pm, Plungington councillors Matthew Brown, the Preston City Council leader, Nweeda Khan and Pav Akhtar will be inside the Carson Adams Community Suite, ready to listen to people’s grievances and questions, whilst attendees can also make suggestions on how the Plungington community could be improved.

Taking to Facebook, Chris added: “I would advise you to make use of such an important service being offered, it’s no good sitting on Facebook commenting and posting about crime, fly tipping and any other issue but then to be given the chance to speak to the ONLY people who can improve it and to waste that chance."

During the surgery, Here for Humanity will also be providing free tea and coffee for those who attend.

For those who cannot attend, you can still ask the councillors a question by emailing them to [email protected] using the subject "Councillor Question", although Here for Humanity would encourage you to attend the surgery so your question can involve follow on questions.

The Carson Adams Community Suite is wheelchair accessible, although there will be no toilet access.

The full address for the surgery is Carson Adams Community Suite, 245 Eldon Street, Plungington, Preston, PR2 2BB, which is accessible using the number 44 Bus from Emmanuel Church.

This will stop outside St Davids Church on Inkerman Street and Eldon Street, which is a two minute walk to the Here for Humanity building.