Preston's Liberal Democrats announce candidates to run for MP should snap election be called

The Liberal Democrats in Preston have announced candidates to run for MP should a snap election be called.

Leader of the Preston Lib Dems coun John Potter will, for a third time, take on Government Defence Minister Ben Wallace in the Wyre and Preston North seat.

Preston's Liberal Democrats announce candidates to run for MP should a snap election be called

Meanwhile coun Neil Darby, deputy leader of the city’s Lib Dem group, will be challenging for the Preston Constituency.

Coun Potter said: “There is no getting away from it that when or if a snap General Election occurs then it will be about Brexit and in particular a no-deal Brexit.

“The Liberal Democrats are the strongest Remain party as proven by the recent local and European elections.

“Myself and my party will never stop campaigning to do what’s best for our residents and that means fighting to stop Brexit.”

Standing as a candidate for the seat in Preston, Coun Neil Darby said: “If you want Britain to have a People’s Vote and if you want a party that will wholehearted campaign to remain in the EU then you need to join our campaign and vote Liberal Democrat.”

The Post has contacted the Conservative and Labour groups in Preston.