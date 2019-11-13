Preston's Guild Hall will open up again next month to host the General Election count

Preston’s mothballed Guild Hall will be opened up again temporarily next month for the General Election count.

Preston Council seized control of the lease it agreed with businessman Simon Rigby when he placed it into administration in May.

A previous election count at Preston Guild Hall

Since then council chiefs have been tight-lipped about the future of the building, and plans to reopen it for events were only revealed last week when a press release from the Shout Expo team was sent out, stating the business exhibition would be held at the Guild Hall in April 2020.

The same team also announced that the General Election count would be taking place there after the election on Thursday, December 12.

A council spokesman confirmed the building would be used for the election count, but insisted that “it isn’t a reopening”.

They said: “It is being used by us for an election count like we have always used it. We are treating it as we have always treated it”.

They confirmed that extra staff would be hired for the count, as is normal, but no extra staff would be hired to manage the building for the event.

When asked whether any deals with future operators foe the building were being discussed, the spokesman said: “nothing will be confirmed until next year”.

Last week a Preston Council spokesman said: “Officers are working tirelessly behind the scenes to achieve a positive and sustainable solution for Preston Guild Hall.

“We are not in a position to provide any updates or further information as it is currently commercially sensitive.”