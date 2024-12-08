Preston retirement village gets more bungalows, but loses GP surgery

How the Grimsargh retirement village will look (image: Woodcroft Design via Preston City Councill planning portal)

The number of bungalows to be built as part of an older persons’ village on the outskirts of Preston has more than doubled after plans to redesign the development were given the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, for the over 55s - off Preston Road in Grimsargh - was first approved almost six years ago when it was proposed to include 20 single-level dwellings, 60 apartments, a 60-bed care home and a GP surgery.

In the time that has elapsed since, only the access road to the site has been constructed - and now the plans have been overhauled to remove the flats and health facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space created by the change will be filled, in part, by an extra 28 bungalows - taking the total to 48 - and an increase in the size of the centrally-located care home, which will now contain 72 rooms.

The changes were accepted by Preston City Council’s committee after members heard that the authority's planners considered the revised blueprint was an improvement on what was previously proposed.

Planning officer Patrick Marfleet said the new proposal - by Applethwaite Limited - contained “a lot more green space”.

The agent for the application, Deborah Smith, said demand for bungalows was only going to grow over the next 20 years as a result of longer life expectancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that had been reflected in a public consultation into the plans, which had been dominated by enquiries about the price of the properties and the timeframe for their development, rather than objections to them being built.

Ms. Smith acknowledged that the removal of the GP practice from the project had caused “some concern”, but said that interest from a doctor in setting up a small "satellite surgery” no longer existed.

Several committee members - while recognising the benefits of the scheme - expressed concern that the development was taking place in an area of open countryside.

Cllr Harry Landless said it was a “great pity” when there were alternative previously built-upon sites nearby - but added that proposed properties would be “highly desirable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previously granted permission had established the principle of building on the plot in spite of its countryside location, where construction is not usually allowed - because of the need for care home beds.

Committee member John Potter said the new plans were “significantly better” than those originally on the table, when they could have been "significantly worse”.

“It looks like it contains an awful lot of green landscaping…[when] they could have had more houses in there.

“These [types] of developments are really sought after…and It just benefits the area and provides homes that will be much needed,” Cllr Potter said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHAT’S ON OFFER?

The bungalows will all be offered at full market value after the developer argued that it would not be financially viable to adhere to the usual local planning policy demanding 35 percent of dwellings on rural developments fall into the affordable homes category.

There will be an equal split between two and three-bedroomed bungalows on the site - 22 each - along with four one-bed properties.

The care home will be located in the centre of the development and will contain 72 ensuite bedrooms across two floors, along with communal lounges, dining rooms, and a central hub area featuring a library, games room, private bar and cinema room.