Preston residents furious after council takes away waste bins for whole street over road safety concerns

Residents of a Preston road are in uproar after the city council removed all waste bins from houses in the highway.

Preston Council has issued those living in Bank Parade, which overlooks Avenham Park, with letters stating that the council’s waste collection wagons can no longer go down the private road due to safety concerns over how much weight the highway can withstand – as well as how long vehicles can stay on the road before safety issues may arise.

Bernard Forde is furious with Preston Council after they took all the bins away from Bank Parade. He is pictured with his wife Carol.

The bins have been replaced with a larger communal bin at the road for residents to place their waste in as and when it is needed.

But Bank Parade resident Bernard Forde has hit out at the change, which he claims will leave vulnerable people in danger of hurting themselves.

He said: “The council has taken all our bins away. We have disabled people that live on here.

“How can they expect people to take all their rubbish to the end of the street every time they need to take something out the house?

Bernard Forde in Bank Parade

“The first thing I noticed was there was not a bin anywhere in the road. It’s disgusting.”

Retired engineer Bernard said that the letters were “just put through our letter boxes” with no warning over what was happening.

“I’m just not having it,” he added.

Bernard, who has lived in Bank Parade for 50 years, said there is danger of a “public health issue” if it carries on like this unchanged, with “rubbish lying about all over the place”.

Interim Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Customer Services at Preston Council, Neil Fairhurst, said: “The health and safety of our employees is paramount.

“The potential structural issues with Bank Parade are a safety concern, and its suitability as to how long it can withstand the weight of larger vehicles is currently unknown.

“For this reason, the decision to temporarily change waste collection provisions at Bank Parade was taken and alternative arrangements put in place as soon as we could.

“All residents and property owners have been informed.

“If any of Bank Parade’s residents require assistance with the new arrangements, they are asked to use the contact details on the letter to speak with the waste management team.”