Preston Muslims from The Light Foundation will no longer meet with 'Tommy Robinson'- here's why:

Muslim faith leaders from The Light Foundation have announced that they will not be meeting 'Tommy Robinson' as expected.

The former EDL leader was approached by representatives of the Preston charity in Blackpool on Monday, May 6, while he was campaigning as an independent in the European Parliamentary elections.

Tommy Robinson and a representative of the Light Foundation.

Robinson agreed to a peaceful public meeting with members of the Light Foundation to discuss common issues and to "debunk and clarify misconceptions about Islam and Muslims" when he visits the city later this month.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, requested the charity's contact details and was given a telephone number to arrange a date for the meeting.

But a spokesperson for The Light Foundation said that: "To date, we have not received any contact or communication from him or his team."

"We can only assume that he does not want to meet us."

"The lack of any contact gives us insufficient time to agree any terms and conditions and to organise a meeting on the 20th of May."

"We remain committed in wanting to meet Tommy Robinson in the near future and look forward to hearing from him or his team. Any potential meeting will now have to take place after the European Elections."