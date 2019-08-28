Preston MP vows to defeat No Deal Brexit 'by whatever means necessary'

One of Preston's three MPs has vowed to defeat a No Deal Brexit.

Sir Mark Hendrick, who has been MP for Preston since 2000, has said he will fight the UK leaving the EU without a deal "by whatever means necessary".

In a series of Tweets, Sir Mark said: "I cannot find the words to express how much I revile this Government.

"It is beyond belief that they could close down Parliament to facilitate the biggest act of self-harm this country could do to itself.

"I have put my name to the Church House Declaration.

"Time to fight against #NoDealBrexit and defeat it by whatever means necessary."

Sir Mark Hendrick has said he will fight the UK leaving the EU without a deal "by whatever means necessary".

Parliament will now be suspended just days after MPs return to work in September - and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Boris Johnson said a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension, on October 14, to outline his "very exciting agenda".

Meanwhile the Church House Declaration that Mr Hendrick has signed states:

"Shutting down Parliament would be an undemocratic outrage at such a crucial moment for our country, and a historic constitutional crisis.

"Any attempt to prevent Parliament sitting, to force through a no deal Brexit, will be met by strong and widespread democratic resistance.

"We pledge to work together across parties and across our nations to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the people's voice is able to be heard."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Suspending Parliament is not acceptable, it is not on. What the prime minister is doing is a smash and grab on our democracy to force through a no deal."

Asked if he was denying opposition MPs the time to stop a no-deal Brexit, Johnson said: "No, that is completely untrue.

"We are bringing forward a new legislative programme on crime, hospitals, making sure we have the education funding we need."