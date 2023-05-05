News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
40 minutes ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
55 minutes ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
4 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
7 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Preston local election results 2023: live updates as count continues

A raft of new councillors will be elected across 16 of the authority’s wards at this year’s local elections.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 5th May 2023, 13:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:00 BST

The Preston electorate will vote in a raft of new councillors, with 16 voted in across the city's wards. One new councillor will be elected in every ward, with two in Preston Rural East.

The authority is currently controlled by Labour

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LIVE RESULTS TALLY

Vote counters will soon be hard at workVote counters will soon be hard at work
Vote counters will soon be hard at work
Most Popular

Key: Bold denotes the declared winner

Ashton Ward

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elizabeth Alison Atkins- Labour Party - 1,114

David Brooks- Alliance for Democracy and Freedom - 68

Jeremy Dable- Liberal Democrats - 208

Tes Slater- The Conservative Party Candidate - 374

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brookfield Ward

Kevin Brockbank- The Conservative Party Candidate – 218

Edward Craven- Liberal Democrats – 99

Naoimh McMahon- Labour and Co-operative Party – 817

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
South Ribble local election results 2023: live updates as count continues

Cadley Ward

Cirenia Navarro Martinez- Labour Party – 544

Daniel Paul Nuttall- Conservative Party Candidate – 337

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Potter- Liberal Democrats – 1103

City Centre Ward

Carol Henshaw- Labour and Co-operative Party – 1035

Mike Peak- Liberal Democrats – 146

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy Pratt- Conservative Candidate Party – 241

Dan Thompson- Green Party – 123

Deepdale Ward

Rebecca Potter- Liberal Democrats – 112

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samir Vohra- Labour Party – 1,470

Nilli Williamson- Conservative – 104

Fishwick and Frenchwood Ward

Yakub Patel- Labour Party – 1,165

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ishaq Vaez – Conservative – 365

Jurgen Voges – Liberal Democrats – 92

Garrison Ward

Freddie Bailey- Labour Party – 1,363

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Bhailok – Conservative – 502

Claire Craven – Lib Dems – 334

Greyfriars ward

Chris Hamilton- Conservative – 613

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tony Raisbeck - Liberal Democrats – 1,128

Mark Francis Routledge - Labour – 583

Ingol and Cottam Ward

Taylor Smith-Donoughue - Labour – 389

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carolyn Gibson - Conservatives – 626

John Rutter- Lib Dems – 981

Lea and Larches Ward

Amin Monwara - Conservative – 199

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phil Crowe - Labour – 896

Mark Jewell- Lib Dems – 281

Plungington Ward

Matthew Brown – Labour Party – 896

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pamela Homer – Conservative – 172

Peter Johnstone – Lib Dems – 98

Preston Rural East Ward

Mark Bell – Conservatives – 1150

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria Blundell – Labour – 663

Joanne Joyner – Lib Dems – 416

Harry Landless – Conservatives – 1,164

Andrew Maclaren – Labour – 616Benjamin Noble – Lib Dems – 327

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Preston Rural North Ward

Daniel Guise - Lib Dems – 744

Adam Sarwar - Labour – 382

Sue Whittam - Conservatives - 848

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ribbleton Ward

Kathryn Bosman – Lib Dems – 92

Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives – 177Pat Varty – Labour – 725

Sharoe Green Ward

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Duckworth – Conservatives – 644

Connor Dwyer - Labour – 996

George Kulbacki – Lib Dems – 878

St Matthews Ward

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin Homer - Conservative Party – 134

Javed Iqbal – Labour – 973

Peter Lawrence – Lib Dems – 95

Related topics:Liberal DemocratsLabour PartyConservative PartyPrestonCo-operative Party