Preston local election results 2023: live updates as count continues
A raft of new councillors will be elected across 16 of the authority’s wards at this year’s local elections.
The Preston electorate will vote in a raft of new councillors, with 16 voted in across the city's wards. One new councillor will be elected in every ward, with two in Preston Rural East.
The authority is currently controlled by Labour
LIVE RESULTS TALLY
Key: Bold denotes the declared winner
Ashton Ward
Elizabeth Alison Atkins- Labour Party - 1,114
David Brooks- Alliance for Democracy and Freedom - 68
Jeremy Dable- Liberal Democrats - 208
Tes Slater- The Conservative Party Candidate - 374
Brookfield Ward
Kevin Brockbank- The Conservative Party Candidate – 218
Edward Craven- Liberal Democrats – 99
Naoimh McMahon- Labour and Co-operative Party – 817
Cadley Ward
Cirenia Navarro Martinez- Labour Party – 544
Daniel Paul Nuttall- Conservative Party Candidate – 337
John Potter- Liberal Democrats – 1103
City Centre Ward
Carol Henshaw- Labour and Co-operative Party – 1035
Mike Peak- Liberal Democrats – 146
Andy Pratt- Conservative Candidate Party – 241
Dan Thompson- Green Party – 123
Deepdale Ward
Rebecca Potter- Liberal Democrats – 112
Samir Vohra- Labour Party – 1,470
Nilli Williamson- Conservative – 104
Fishwick and Frenchwood Ward
Yakub Patel- Labour Party – 1,165
Ishaq Vaez – Conservative – 365
Jurgen Voges – Liberal Democrats – 92
Garrison Ward
Freddie Bailey- Labour Party – 1,363
Adam Bhailok – Conservative – 502
Claire Craven – Lib Dems – 334
Greyfriars ward
Chris Hamilton- Conservative – 613
Tony Raisbeck - Liberal Democrats – 1,128
Mark Francis Routledge - Labour – 583
Ingol and Cottam Ward
Taylor Smith-Donoughue - Labour – 389
Carolyn Gibson - Conservatives – 626
John Rutter- Lib Dems – 981
Lea and Larches Ward
Amin Monwara - Conservative – 199
Phil Crowe - Labour – 896
Mark Jewell- Lib Dems – 281
Plungington Ward
Matthew Brown – Labour Party – 896
Pamela Homer – Conservative – 172
Peter Johnstone – Lib Dems – 98
Preston Rural East Ward
Mark Bell – Conservatives – 1150
Victoria Blundell – Labour – 663
Joanne Joyner – Lib Dems – 416
Harry Landless – Conservatives – 1,164
Andrew Maclaren – Labour – 616Benjamin Noble – Lib Dems – 327
Preston Rural North Ward
Daniel Guise - Lib Dems – 744
Adam Sarwar - Labour – 382
Sue Whittam - Conservatives - 848
Ribbleton Ward
Kathryn Bosman – Lib Dems – 92
Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives – 177Pat Varty – Labour – 725
Sharoe Green Ward
Daniel Duckworth – Conservatives – 644
Connor Dwyer - Labour – 996
George Kulbacki – Lib Dems – 878
St Matthews Ward
Colin Homer - Conservative Party – 134
Javed Iqbal – Labour – 973
Peter Lawrence – Lib Dems – 95