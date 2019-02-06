Preston is seeking a 'Brexit power boost' after the UK leaves the EU

Preston is calling for a post-Brexit deal from the Government asking for greater powers to tackle issues after the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

The demand comes from the Key Cities initiative, containing 24 towns and cities throughout the country including Preston and nearby Blackpool.

Fishergate, Preston

Through the group’s new Cities in Action report released on Tuesday, there are calls for greater powers to tackle issues such as allowing cities to implement a tourism tax and rolling out zero carbon transport; extra support for mental health services for young people up to the age of 25; and greater powers to implement skills and employment programmes tailored to local needs.

Coun Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston Council said: “Key Cities is a collaboration of cities from across the UK, using its collective voice to provide more opportunities to boost the economy, nationwide and locally.

“The Key Cities publication launched on Tuesday is part of that agenda – identifying how Key Cities can be involved in delivering an inclusive economy and what is needed to make that happen.

“Having been a founding member of Key Cities, Preston Council is proud to be part of this initiative which endeavours to work in collaboration for the benefit of local democracy.

Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston Council

“For us, key elements of this publication are devolution, improvements in transport, both locally and nationally, and measures that improve innovation and support for local business.”