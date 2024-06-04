Preston D-Day commemorations - what's happening and the roads that will be closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several roads in Preston city centre will be closed later this week for D-Day anniversary commemorations.

The city is staging two events to mark 80 years since the Normandy landings during World War Two.

On Thursday evening, a beacon lighting ceremony will take place on the Flag Market, along with a tribute from cadets and military veterans. The proceedings begin at 8pm and the beacon will be lit at approximately 9.15pm.

However, road closures will come into force from 7pm, when Earl Street, Market Street and Cheapside will all shut for their full lengths. They are expected to re-open around 10pm.

During the closure, a diversion will be in place via Glover's Court, Syke Street, Avenham Lane, Queen's Street, London Road, Stanley Street, Ring Way, North Road, Tithebarn Street and Old Vicarage in that direction only.

On Saturday afternoon, the history of D-Day will be brought to life through a range of events and performances around the Flag Market, bus station apron and Guild Hall.

Between 1pm and 4pm, there will be a parade, military vehicle displays and a re-enactment on the Guild Hall balcony.

That events will require the closure of Tithebarn Street - between Old Vicarage and Lord Street - the full length of Lord Street itself, Lancaster Road - from Lord Street to Church Street - Church Street - from Lancaster Road to Fishergate - Fishergate itself - between Church Street and Cheapside - and the whole length of Cheapside itself.

The roads will be closed between 12.45 and 2pm, with diversions via Carlisle Street, Pole Street, Lord's Walk, Church Row and Church Street - in that direction only - and Church Street, Grimshaw Street, Queen Street, Avenham Lane, Syke Street, Cross Street and Guildhall Street, in that direction alone.